ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Major banks
are getting increasingly wary of some transactions with smaller
banks that have begun to allow marijuana businesses to open
accounts. Officials at the bigger institutions say they fear
being in breach of anti-money laundering laws and are pressing
federal authorities to make it clear what is legitimate and what
is illegal.
The problem arises because in Colorado and Washington
states, marijuana for general use is legal, and in a host of
other states it is legal for certain medicinal purposes. But the
business is still illegal under federal law, and U.S. banks are
required to report transactions that they suspect involve money
earned through illegal activities.
The bankers, including anti-money laundering officials at
three of the biggest U.S. banks, expressed concern that their
firms could face civil and even criminal penalties not only for
dealing with any of the businesses directly but also handling
money from the estimated dozens of small and mid-sized banks
that have begun working with the marijuana shops or their
suppliers.
The bankers say the U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money
laundering unit needs to clarify its expectations for the
handling and reporting of wire transfers and other payments that
involve people and entities linked to state-sanctioned marijuana
businesses.
For example, said one banker, if a marijuana business
deposits money into an account at a bank which then wires funds
to pay for supplies such as soil, seeds, or packaging, the banks
handling the other side of the transactions need to know if they
risk charges for lapses in their anti-money laundering programs,
or even criminal money laundering.
Banks need to know if they could still be liable if they
don't report indirect payments from non-customers linked to the
marijuana industry, said a senior bank compliance executive.
The bank officials did not say whether they had taken their
concerns directly to the U.S. Treasury. Candice Basso,
spokeswoman for the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCEN), said a "variety" of financial institutions,
which she declined to further characterize, have asked the
agency for guidance over this "indirect" banking activity.
The worried bankers say their compliance teams are working
to address the issue internally. But they said they want to know
if they should reject the "indirect" transactions and whether
they must report them to FinCEN.
CONFUSION OVER GUIDANCE
FinCEN issued guidance in February that outlined detailed
steps that financial institutions must take if they serve the
marijuana industry.
The guidance was intended to coax wary banks into serving
legitimate state-approved businesses. Marijuana stores have
complained that an inability to open bank accounts forces them
to purchase inventory, pay employees and conduct sales entirely
in cash, putting them at risk of robbery.
But questions emerged after the guidance came out, Basso
said.
"While FinCEN's February guidance primarily focused on
direct activity, we are now working to provide clarity for a
variety of institutions related to the issue of indirect
activity," she said in an emailed statement.
The February guidance mentioned indirect activity in a
footnote, and said banks that detect it "may file" a report with
authorities. It added they should make "a risk-based decision"
regarding whether or not to process the transactions.
Basso said FinCEN plans to discuss the issue with law
enforcement officials, but declined to say whether FinCEN
intends to issue related guidance in the near future.
The Justice Department has also stopped short of promising
immunity for banks, but said in February that criminal
prosecution for money laundering and other crimes was unlikely
if banks avoided doing business with marijuana operations that
engage in illicit activities such as selling to minors.
TESTING THE WATERS
The federal stance has helped a growing number of
state-sanctioned marijuana businesses in recent months obtain
accounts at small and mid-size banks, said Shawn Coleman, a
marijuana industry lobbyist. FinCEN has estimated that more than
100 banks have relationships with marijuana businesses, FinCEN
Director Jennifer Shasky-Calvery said this month.
Said Coleman: "Some banks are saying 'Oh, well if they're
doing it, we can give it a try,'"
There is still unease, though. "Marijuana banking is still a
delicate flower, it's going to take a bit longer for the banks
to feel comfortable," Coleman added.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus in St. Louis (here))
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen, Martin Howell)