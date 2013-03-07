WASHINGTON, March 7 Bank regulators are
considering improving their ability to bar bank employees and
executives that violate anti-money laundering laws, a top
regulator will tell lawmakers later on Thursday, according to
prepared remarks.
"We are exploring the possibility of regulatory changes that
would enhance our ability to take removal and prohibition
actions against bank officers, directors and employees that
engage in violations of the [Bank Secrecy Act]," Comptroller of
the Currency Thomas Curry said.
Curry along with top officials from the Federal Reserve and
the Treasury Department are slated to appear before the Senate
Banking Committee to discuss money laundering issues.
Regulators and law enforcement authorities have entered into
several major recent settlements with top banks to resolve money
laundering allegations, but have faced some criticism because
those actions have not resulted in charges against any bank
executives.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)