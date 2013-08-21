A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Book value or net worth of state-owned banks becomes more opaque after the Reserve Bank of India eases bond holding rules, says Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday.

Analysts say the RBI steps will make it hard to judge actual losses on bonds, loans and provisions in state-owned banks.

The RBI on Tuesday relaxed rules on mandatory bond holdings for banks, which would help protect lenders from large mark-to-market losses.

Morgan Stanley advises to reduce positions in state-owned bank stocks after the RBI steps. The Bank Nifty is off highs, up 0.3 percent after earlier rising as much as 5.93 percent following RBI measures.

