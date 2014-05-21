(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Michelle Conlin
May 21 Joseph and Neidin Henard thought they had
finally fixed the mortgage that was crushing them.
In January, the couple reached a settlement with every
company that had a stake in the mortgage on their house in Santa
Cruz, California, a deal that would have slashed their monthly
payment by almost 40 percent to $3,337. It was the end of a
process that started with their defaulting in 2009.
But when they saw the final paperwork for their settlement,
they found that Ocwen Financial Corp, the company that
collected and processed their mortgage payments, had added an
extra clause: they could not say or print or post anything
negative about Ocwen, ever.
The Henards' experience was not unusual. Mortgage payment
collectors at companies including Ocwen, Bank of America Corp
and PNC Financial Services Group are agreeing to
ease the terms of borrowers' underwater mortgages, but they are
increasingly demanding that homeowners promise not to insult
them publicly, consumer lawyers say. In many cases, they are
demanding that homeowners' lawyers agree to the same terms.
Sometimes, they even require borrowers to agree not to sue them
again.
These clauses can hurt borrowers who later have problems
with their mortgage collector by preventing them from
complaining publicly about their difficulties or suing, lawyers
said. If a collector, known as a servicer, makes an error,
getting everything fixed can be a nightmare without litigation
or public outcry.
A 2013 report by the National Consumer Law Center found that
servicers routinely lost borrowers' paperwork, inaccurately
input information, failed to send important letters to the
correct address-or sometimes just didn't send them at all.
"If your servicer screws up, you can't say anything about
it," said homeowner attorney Danielle Kelley in Tallahassee,
Florida. "The homeowner has no defense."
Gag orders and bans on suing are appearing when borrowers
use litigation to settle foreclosure and loan modification
cases. But they are also popping up when servicers modify loan
terms outside of the courts, known as "ordinary loan
modifications," according to consumer lawyers.
Bank of America doesn't include non-disparagement clauses
and releases of claims in the course of ordinary loan
modifications - just in ones involving negotiated legal
settlements, spokesman Rick Simon said. Waivers don't preclude
customers from filing suits on post-settlement issues, he said.
PNC's vice president of external communications, Marcey
Zwiebel, said "these clauses are part of the consideration we
receive for agreeing to settle the case. This helps to ensure
that the discussion is not re-opened in public after the case
has been settled."
Ocwen declined to comment, citing pending litigation.
Attorneys for lenders and servicers say consumer lawyers are
overstating the importance of these clauses. Banks are looking
to avoid being sued again for the issues resolved in the
settlement, but understand they may be sued if they are
responsible for a future wrong, said Martin Bryce, a partner
with Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia who specializes in consumer
finance and banking.
Bryce acknowledges that the language is ambiguous - under
the waivers, homeowners often give up the right to sue on claims
"whether existing now or to come into existence in the future."
The non-disparagement clauses are meant to protect banks
from public insults from borrowers, which the lender can often
not respond to without violating privacy laws, Bryce said.
Banks and servicers have been facing bad publicity along
these lines for years, and while quantifying the impact of this
bad-mouthing is difficult, few banks would choose to face it.
On a Facebook page devoted to denigrating Bank of America,
one homeowner said, "They are without a doubt the worst
organization I have ever dealt with. Keep suing them America!
They deserve it!!"
JUST WANTING IT TO END
Clauses preventing future disparagement and lawsuits first
started appearing after the housing crash, but they have grown
more widespread in the last six months, said Ira Rheingold,
executive director of the National Association of Consumer
Advocates in Washington.
In January, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a U.S.
government agency, said it examined two servicers who were
requiring homeowners to give up their right to sue as part of
ordinary loan modifications. The CFPB said the practice was
"unfair," and required the two servicers to cease the practice.
The agency also directed the servicers to stop enforcing
existing waiver clauses and "to provide notice to the borrowers
that it would not enforce these waivers in the future,"
according to a CFPB Supervisory Highlights bulletin. The agency
didn't name the two servicers.
These clauses are likely more popular because mortgage
companies are trying to stem their expenses from the housing
crisis, which triggered some 5.1 million foreclosures, consumer
lawyers said. Having helped create the foreclosure epidemic,
banks are now paying the price, spending billions of dollars on
fines, penalties, mortgage settlements with borrowers, and other
charges associated with working through the glut of bad loans.
Since 2009, Bank of America alone has logged some $50
billion of expenses for settlements of lawsuits and related
legal costs, many of them linked to mortgages. Without those
charges, its income before taxes would have been about three
times higher.
Homeowner attorneys say they advise their clients not to
sign non-disparagement agreements. But some of them do so just
end the ordeal.
"I try to talk my clients out of agreeing to it, but a lot
of times they will agree," said Pamela Simmons, an attorney with
the law office of Simmons & Purdy in Soquel, California.
LOAN MODIFICATIONS
During the past few years, loan servicers have been
renegotiating mortgage terms with borrowers who have fallen
behind on their payments. Since the housing crash, there have
been about 1.3 million loan modifications done under the
government's Home Affordable Modification Program, according to
the U.S. Department of Treasury. Servicers have done an
additional 5.6 million modifications in-house.
Companies like Ocwen say that modifying mortgages is cheaper
than foreclosing. Servicers modify mortgages through some
combination of changing monthly payments or interest rates,
lengthening the terms of loans, and changing the principal owed,
either by forgiving some of the loan or by adding on penalties
and fees to make it bigger.
The 2012 National Mortgage settlement, which covered Ally
Financial Group, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
prohibited the use of waivers during the course of offering
normal loan modifications-though it did allow for waivers in the
event of litigation. Waivers were also forbidden under HAMP
modifications.
That still leaves plenty of room for servicers to try to
block borrowers from suing, or to use gag clauses.
Attorneys say the experience of the Henards was typical: the
gag orders often pop up after borrowers think deal negotiations
have been completed.
The Henards balked when they saw the Ocwen clause stating
that they were to "not make any derogatory and/or disparaging
comments about Ocwen or publish or discuss this Agreement or the
settlement and compromise evidenced hereby on the internet or
with the media."
"We are worried about them coming back against people in the
future," said Dan Mulligan, the Henards' attorney. "It's just a
risk you don't want to take." The Henards have about $680,000
outstanding on their mortgage.
Ocwen responded in court documents that the language was
"standard boilerplate." The Henards haven't signed the
non-disparagement clause. The issue is still being dealt with by
the two sides' lawyers.
Consumer lawyers also object to being gagged themselves.
Some lawyers challenge the banks to strike the language - or
water it down. Attorneys also sometimes instruct their clients
to fire them. That way, the homeowner can agree to the terms
while the attorney doesn't have to.
"The banks are attempting to hold our clients hostage with a
provision they know we cannot agree to," said University of
Notre Dame law professor Judith Fox, who runs a clinic for
troubled homeowners and who has also petitioned the Indiana Bar
Association over attempts to muzzle attorneys. "It is coercive
and unethical."
(Reporting by Michelle Conlin, Editing by Dan Wilchins and John
Pickering)