NEW YORK, Feb 3 New York State Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman on Friday sued three major U.S. banks,
accusing them of fraud for using an electronic mortgage database
that resulted in deceptive and illegal practices.
Schneiderman filed the lawsuit against Bank of America Corp
, Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co
in New York state court in Brooklyn.
The lawsuit is over the banks' use of MERS, the Mortgage
Electronic Registration System the industry created in the
mid-1990s to track the ownership and servicing of residential
mortgage loans.
Schneiderman claims the system is plagued by inaccuracies.
The lawsuit also names MERS and its parent as
defendants.
"The mortgage industry created MERS to allow financial
institutions to evade county recording fees, avoid the need to
publicly record mortgage transfers and facilitate the rapid sale
and securitization of mortgages en masse," Schneiderman said.
Schneiderman's lawsuit claims that banks saved $2
billion in recording fees by using MERS.
The suit also said the use of MERS resulted in the
filing of improper NY foreclosures and created "confusion and
uncertainty" over property ownership interests.
Over 70 million mortgage loans, including millions of
subprime loans, have been registered in the MERS system, rather
than in local county clerks' offices, according to the lawsuit.
Schneiderman is seeking to stop the banks from filing New
York foreclosure actions in MERS name, and executing false or
defective mortgage assignments in state foreclosure proceedings.
He is also seeking to obtain the profits the banks obtained
through MERS, along with other damages.
JPMorgan spokesman Patrick Linehan declined to comment on
the lawsuit. Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said the
company was reviewing the lawsuit. Bank of America spokesman
Rick Simon declined comment.
Merscorp and its subsidiary MERS comply with the law and
mortgage regulations, spokeswoman Janis Smith, a spokeswoman
said in a statement.
"We refute the attorney general's claims and will defend the
case vigorously in court," Smith said.
MERS was sued by Delaware in October and similarly accused
of deceptive practices that led to unlawful shortcuts in dealing
with the foreclosure crisis.
MORTGAGE SETTLEMENT NEARS
Schneiderman filed the suit in his capacity as New York
attorney general, but he also serves as co-chair of a working
group President Barack Obama formed last month to investigate
misconduct in the pooling and sale of risky home loans.
Schneiderman is also a central figure in widely publicized
negotiations to reach a federal-state settlement with the top
U.S. banks over mortgage abuses.
A key question is whether holdouts, including Schneiderman
and California Attorney General Kamala Harris will join the
settlement.
Danny Kanner, a spokesman for Schneiderman, declined comment
on what Friday's lawsuit may mean for the prospects of the
settlement, which could be announced as soon as next week.
In exchange for up to $25 billion, the banks are expected to
resolve state and federal lawsuits about servicing misconduct
and faulty foreclosures. The states have until Monday to decide
whether to sign on.
A draft settlement circulated to the states would have
released the banks from liability for their use of MERS - claims
at the heart of the new lawsuit.
The New York lawsuit suggests Schneiderman and other
attorneys general opposed to the settlement may have been
successful in working to narrow the broad releases of liability.
Last week Schneiderman told Reuters that the releases in the
settlement had "become narrow enough" so that a "full
investigation" by the new mortgage crisis unit could move
forward.
However, Schneiderman said last week he was not yet ready to
sign on to the settlement.
On Thursday, California AG Harris told Reuters that she is
not focusing on the Monday deadline for states to sign up.
"I'm less concerned with the timeline than the details,"
Harris said on the sidelines of a Harvard Women's Law
Association conference in Boston.
Harris said any settlement should address the priorities she
has previously laid out, like enforcement.
She also said she was aware of Schneiderman's lawsuit
against banks over MERS, but that MERS was less of a priority in
the scope of California's mortgage problems than it was in other
states.
"But we support that MERS work," she added.