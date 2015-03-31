By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 Former Fannie Mae
CEO Daniel Mudd testified on Tuesday in a $1 billion civil trial
over losses the company suffered on mortgage-backed securities
and said it did not predict the severe decline in U.S. housing
prices during the financial crisis.
Mudd appeared in Manhattan federal court after being
subpoenaed by Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc to testify in a trial pursued by
Fannie's conservator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
His testimony came as the defense sought to show that any
losses Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac suffered on the $2 billion in
securities at issue were caused not by any false statements the
banks made but by the collapse in the housing market.
Mudd, who left Fannie Mae in 2008 following its government
takeover, told a lawyer for Nomura that macroeconomic factors,
including housing prices, were among the factors that could have
an impact on those investments.
Asked if Fannie Mae had been able to predict the housing
market decline, Mudd said the company's predictions "undershot"
what ultimately took place.
"Did anyone at Fannie Mae when you were CEO predict the
depth and extent of the housing price decline in the United
States?" asked David Tulchin, a lawyer for Nomura.
"Not to my knowledge," Mudd said.
The case is the first to reach trial of 18 lawsuits the
regulator filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA, which is seeking $1.1 billion in the trial,
previously obtained nearly $17.9 billion in settlements with
banks, including Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase
and Deutsche Bank.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote, who is overseeing the non-jury
trial.
The FHFA says of the loans underlying the $2 billion in
securities Fannie and Freddie bought from Nomura, 68.6 percent
had underwriting defects. Nomura, the deals' sponsor, and RBS,
which underwrote three of the seven, deny wrongdoing.
After leaving Fannie Mae, Mudd became chief executive of
hedge fund Fortress Investment Group LLC.
But he resigned in 2012 after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission accused Mudd and two other Fannie Mae
executives of misleading investors about the company's exposure
to risky mortgages. That lawsuit remains pending.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)