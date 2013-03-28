By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 28 A former senior attorney from
the New York attorney general's office has gone to work for
Benjamin Lawsky, the state banking regulator who took on
Britain's Standard Chartered Plc last year.
Maria Filipakis is the fifth lawyer from the office of
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to join Lawsky's Department
of Financial Services since the department was created in
October 2011.
Filipakis started last week as executive deputy
superintendent for capital markets, according to Matthew
Anderson, a department spokesman. She will help the agency
regulate new, complex financial products.
Lawsky has been building his team since he became the first
Superintendent of Banking Services in 2011, when the department
was formed to consolidate the state's banking and insurance
departments.
In his first high-profile action, Lawsky last year targeted
Standard Chartered for hiding transactions linked to Iran. Some
viewed the move as a sign that Lawsky was staking a claim to the
title of Wall Street sheriff, a role that has been played by the
state attorney general.
Instrumental in Lawsky's move against Standard Chartered was
another alumnus of the attorney general's office, Daniel Alter,
who joined Lawsky as general counsel in January 2012.
While at the attorney general's office, Alter and Filipakis
both worked on an August 2011 motion opposing a proposed $8.5
billion settlement between Bank of America and investors
in mortgage-backed securities, calling it unfair to investors.
The action raised fraud claims against the trustee for the
securities, Bank of New York Mellon, which Schneiderman later
dropped.
Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340 million to settle with
Lawsky. The Bank of America settlement is still awaiting court
approval.
Another senior lawyer, Daniel Sangeap, has also made the
move from the attorney general's office to the banking regulator
this month. Sangeap worked on Schneiderman's $410 settlement
with Ezra Merkin, a fund manager who fed client money into
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Peter Dean, another alumnus of the attorney general's
office, joined the Department of Financial Services as deputy
general counsel last fall. And Kathryn "Kay" Diaz joined as
special counsel to Lawsky in 2011.
Schneiderman hired Virginia Romano, a former federal
prosecutor, last spring to continue his probes into abuses by
Wall Street banks in the packaging and sale of mortgage-backed
securities before the financial crisis.