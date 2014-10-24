* Central Bank's decision could hurt banking stocks
* Banks must meet capital adequacy ratio, have cash reserves
* Central bank wants banks to loan to real economy
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Oct 24 Nigeria's central bank has
introduced new rules to prevent banks that do not meet minimum
capital requirements from paying dividends in a bid to shore up
the sector, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The central bank said in a circular dated Oct. 8 sent to
lenders and discount houses that the amount banks can pay in
dividends would depend on their capital levels, statutory
reserve requirements and the proportion of non-performing loans.
In the past, lenders paid out a high proportion of net
profit as dividends, despite their risk profiles and capital
levels. The regulator said it wanted to correct this situation
with the new rules.
"There shall be no regulatory restriction on dividend payout
for banks that meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio, have a
cash reserve requirement of 'low' or 'moderate' and a
non-performing loan ratio of not more than 5 percent," the
regulator said in the circular.
The central bank has vowed to prevent a repeat of the
circumstances that led to a bailout in 2009 and has moved
towards strenghtening rules and tightening capital requirements.
Since last year, Nigerian lenders have also been facing a
profit squeeze as a result of regulatory measures put in place
partly designed to get banks to lend more to domestic businesses
and consumers.
The banking sector had been making bumper profits by mopping
up government deposits and using the cash to buy high-yielding
treasury bonds and declaring huge dividends. As a result, banks
had little incentive to lend to the real economy.
BANK STOCKS MAY SUFFER
Analysts welcomed the new rules on dividends but said they
might hurt banking stocks if cash payments to investors fall.
The rules may also lower loan growth as banks try to conserve
more cash, which in turn could hit profits.
Banks have also had to adopt stricter international capital
requirements, which has seen capital ratios for most lenders
drop by 100-400 basis points to near the regulatory minimum of
16 percent under the new rules.
Analysts at Renaissance Capital said FBN Holdings,
United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FCMB have
capital ratios close to the minimum requirement.
But some have also been shoring up their balance sheets.
Access Bank got the nod from shareholders to raise
up to 68 billion naira this month, while Sterling Bank
plans to seek approval to raise $320
million.
Rival lender UBA has announced plans to raise capital while
Diamond Bank and Unity Bank have just
concluded rights issues.
"We do not think GT Bank, Zenith and Stanbic get affected
much by these directives ... we expect them to consider lowering
payout ratios from 2014. Other banks in a less favourable
capital position are likely to have deeper dividend cuts,"
Renaissance Capital said.
Nigeria's banking sector index, which accounts
for around 40 percent of total market capitalisation, has gained
32 percent so far this year. It lost 10 percent last year, owing
to heavy burden from tight regulation which cramped profits.
