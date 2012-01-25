U.S. economist Robert Engle is seen in Annecy, in the French Alps, October 9, 2003. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Files

PARIS Europe's banking sector is more fragile now than it was ahead of Lehman Brother's 2008 bankruptcy and would need close to 1 trillion dollars in fresh capital to weather a new market meltdown, U.S. Nobel laureate Robert Engle said.

The European Banking Authority will soon review 31 European banks' plans to plug a 115 billion euro capital gap, blueprints it sought to restore confidence in the industry.

Engle, a professor at New York University and an expert on systemic risks in the financial sector, said Europe's sovereign debt crisis had left bank balance sheets dangerously vulnerable in the event of a new financial crisis on the scale of the 2008-2009 market turmoil.

"We are in a more fragile state than we were two weeks before the Lehman bankruptcy," Engle said in an interview at the Bank of France during a visit sponsored by the French central bank's research foundation. "I think that we're in very serious trouble."

He said the top 20 European banks would need to raise far more capital than most other experts suggest to cope with a similar slump where stock prices shed 40 percent of their value.

"Our number is closer to a trillion dollars for European banks and that is as of last week," Engle said. "This is what they would need to withstand a financial crisis kind of like the last one."

Europe has told lenders they must hold core capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, and fill any shortfall by the end of June, to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crisis that led to massive injections of public money.

Engle, who won the 2003 Nobel Prize in economics for his research into financial market volatility, poured doubt on the use of risk weighted assets to determine capital needs, basing his calculations instead on the accounting value of assets and debt.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)