LONDON, June 9 The Nordic Investment Bank said
on Thursday it had launched an eight-year 500 million euro ($567
million) green bond to help to finance environmental projects.
The proceeds from so-called green bonds help to pay for
projects relating to renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green
transport and wastewater treatment.
This is second green bond in euros by the Nordic Investment
Bank, which provides funding for projects in the Nordic and
Baltic countries.
The bond attracted strong interest from investors including
Dutch development bank FMO, Dutch pension fund APG and the
Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), the Nordic
Investment Bank said.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)