* Optimism among UK financials highest since 1996 -CBI/PwC
* Firms added about 10,000 financial jobs in Q3
* Business volumes down in Q3, expected to rise in Q4
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's banks and other
financial firms are at their most optimistic for almost 17
years, according to an industry survey.
Some 59 percent of UK financial services firms said they
felt more optimistic about their business situation, compared to
6 percent who were less optimistic, according to the latest
quarterly CBI/PwC financial services survey, released on Monday.
The positive balance of 53 is the highest since December 1996.
The survey, covering the three months to early September,
also showed a net 24 percent of financial firms increased staff
in the period, the biggest rise for six years.
A net 14 percent of firms expect to increase staffing again
in the current quarter.
The CBI/PwC survey is based on the balance of firms
reporting an increase and those reporting a decrease. The survey
findings indicate about 10,000 jobs were added in the third
quarter and another 2,000 will be created this quarter, taking
UK financial services jobs to 1.14 million, CBI/PwC estimated.
Business volumes fell in the latest quarter, however, mainly
in banking. The CBI said 22 percent of financial firms reported
a rise in business volumes, but 32 percent said they were down.
A big majority of firms expect volumes to increase this quarter,
it said.
"Banks' optimism is increasingly buoyant despite seeing a
slight seasonal blip in commercial and industrial volumes.
Activity and profitability are expected to grow as the economy
recovers, and investment in new products and infrastructure is
increasing," said Kevin Burrowes, PwC's UK financial services
leader.
Profitability rose for the fourth consecutive quarter, as
companies managed to offset the fall in business volumes by
increasing their margins, the survey showed. With costs expected
to fall, profitability should increase further in the current
quarter, firms said.