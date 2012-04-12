LONDON, April 12 Europe's banks are not
identifying enough staff as key risk-takers, undermining efforts
by regulators to improve pay practices and reduce the threat of
another crisis, the industry's watchdog said.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a survey of banks
in 21 countries to assess how new regulations to develop
risk-based remuneration practices aimed at cutting out
short-term incentives showed "some areas of concern" remained.
There were big inconsistencies in how banks and supervisors
judged if employees had a material impact on the risk profile of
their bank, or "identified staff", it said.
"The numbers of identified staff differ considerably between
member states, but there is a clear tendency of institutions to
select very low numbers," the EBA said in a summary of its
survey on Thursday. "This ... undermines the effectiveness of EU
supervisory reforms on remuneration."
It said the differences could lead to regulatory arbitrage
and competitive disadvantages.
"Further supervisory guidance is needed in setting up the
criteria for identifying risk takers," it said.
Regulators and watchdogs like the EBA are trying to change
pay practices that led to excessive risk-taking and are blamed
for adding to the 2007/08 financial crisis.
The EBA set out new pay guidelines in December 2010.
Progress has been made on the performance measurement of
employees and in parameters used for setting bonus pools, but
the use of risk-adjusted parameters and discretionary judgment
need to be more transparent, the survey found.
Improvements are also needed in setting clawbacks of pay if
a problem occurs in the future, it said.
Only a few states had introduced caps for how big a bonus
could be paid as a percentage of fixed salary, and the tools to
measure this appear basic and the ratio still appeared to be
high, the EBA said.
Variable pay averaged about 122 percent of fixed pay for
executives and was 139 percent for other identified staff, the
survey showed. But the highest ratio in a member state was 429
percent for executives and 940 percent for the other identified
staff.
The EBA will later this year report on trends for bankers
earning 1 million euros or more and on remuneration by business
area, as part of its increased scrutiny on pay.
