By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, April 25
LONDON, April 25 High levels of pay among senior
bankers are becoming a lightning rod for investors increasingly
dissatisfied with the paltry returns they are getting from
European banks and this is likely to stir them to revolt at
upcoming shareholders' meetings.
The focus on disappointing dividends for investors and
generous remuneration for bankers will increase pressure on an
industry already facing criticism from the public and
politicians for its reluctance to accept its share of
responsibility for the global financial crisis.
Shareholders are not only angry about bank executives' pay,
they are also dubious about banks' planning for the handover of
top roles, uninspired by the level of management competence,
troubled about weak business models and generally worried by
grim prospects for the sector.
As a result, some of Europe's biggest banks could be badly
mauled at the forthcoming round of annual shareholders' meetings
starting in earnest this week. And although few are in real
danger of having their pay plans rejected, all are braced for a
level of scrutiny they will find unwelcome.
Firmly in investors' sights are Barclays and
Deutsche Bank, which are expected to suffer a
backlash against lucrative executive pay deals at a time when
investor returns are low and look like staying that way.
Switzerland's UBS and Credit Suisse are
also in the line of investor fire as critics say their generous
pay plans ignore the troubled year the banks have endured.
Europe's economic troubles are likely to increase the
scrutiny on pay elsewhere too.
"Bank dividends have been decreasing, at the same time pay
cheques of executives and supervisory board members are rising.
That's alarming," said Bernd Guenther, an activist shareholder
from the Hamburg-based financial services group Idunahall.
A warning shot for Europe's banks has been fired in the
United States, after shareholders in Citigroup
surprisingly voted down its executive pay plan.
Activist groups are disrupting meetings there, and
protesters at Wells Fargo's AGM on Tuesday turned up
with a huge inflated rat, pockets stuffed with dollar bills, in
protest at executive pay and other issues. Two dozen were
arrested.
Barclays had already been scrambling to appease investors
who were unhappy with the 17 million pounds that Chief Executive
Bob Diamond took home last year. The bank last week tweaked the
award, although many critics said it had not done enough.
Pirc, a shareholder advisory group, has urged investors to
reject Barclays' pay plan although it does not expect the bank
to be defeated. But it said there has been a shift in mood.
"What was acceptable in pay at the banks three or four years
ago is now potentially explosive," Pirc said.
Deutsche Bank's pay has been cricitised by UK fund manager
Hermes. There has also been criticism of the protracted way
Deutsche handled its change of leadership.
Backed by a group of 27 pension and investment funds, Hermes
Equity Ownership Services said investors should not vote for a
resolution approving the supervisory board's performance. It is
angry the bank is not giving shareholders a vote on pay this
year, even after a rejection by 42 percent of investors two
years earlier.
Barclays' Diamond, Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan and
incoming Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain are among the best paid
bankers in Europe, each getting an annual salary and bonus of
around 5 million euros or more.
Bonuses have generally dipped in the last two years,
although executives are benefiting from awards from previous
long-term plans. Diamond's salary and bonus of 6.3 million
pounds was down from 9 million in 2010, for example, but swelled
by his past pay awards.
There can also be generous pension allowances and benefits
for housing, medical plans, tax advice or chauffeurs. Barclays
is paying 5.7 million pounds to cover a tax bill for Diamond to
avoid double taxation when he moved back to London from New
York.
Politicians have warned they could take action to cap high
executive pay, responding to public fury at the scale of awards
so soon after the financial crisis. Reckless activity by banks
has been blamed for deepening a crisis that has seen tens of
thousands lose jobs or forced to take pay cuts.
Investors, meanwhile, have seen Europe's banking shares
fall more than 30 percent in the last year while
dividends are modest. UK banks paid about 6 billion pounds in
dividends last year - mostly from HSBC - up about 15
percent from 2010 but less than half the 15 billion pound payout
in 2007.
"WOEFULLY INADEQUATE"
Across the industry, non-executive directors have failed to
rein in excessive pay or hold executives to account for the
errors and omissions which led to the financial crisis, with
corporate governance still "woefully inadequate and
ineffective," said Neil Dwane, CIO of RCM Europe, the equities
unit of Allianz Global Investors.
"As an investor, one can only avoid this sector for one's
clients - which is a shame as this industry badly needs new
external investors," Dwane added.
Ethos, an influential group that makes recommendations to
Swiss pension funds, said investors should vote against the pay
plans at UBS and Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse's bonus policy is still opaque - it links the
pay of 5,500 bankers to $5 billion in complex assets that
tumbled in value during the financial crisis - and too high,
even though the pot was cut by 41 percent for 2011, said Ethos
spokesman Vinzenz Mathys.
UBS had not got the message from last year that executive
pay is too high. And investors have been diluted by the award of
about 8 percent of the bank's share capital to staff in the last
three years, reflecting excessive bonuses, Ethos said.
"Despite more than 30 percent opposition to the remuneration
report in 2011, the board did not significantly amend the
remuneration system," Ethos said.
A 4 million franc sign-on bonus for its new chairman Axel
Weber is not justified and is unacceptable, and "sends the wrong
signal", it added. UBS said it noted Ethos's objections.
NON-BINDING, BUT POTENTIAL SLAPDOWN
The febrile mood could be shown on Friday, when both
Barclays and Credit Suisse hold their AGMs.
Votes on pay are typically non-binding, but there have been
calls to make them so.
One option could be to follow Australia's model, which gives
companies a year to revise policy if it is voted down. That
would make the vote on pay binding if it is rejected for two
consecutive years.
This year marks the 10th year when it has been mandatory for
UK firms to have a vote on executives pay. Only one bank has
lost the vote -- RBS in 2009, when investors vented their fury
on a generous pension plan for former CEO Fred Goodwin -- and no
others have come close, Pirc said.
Anger runs more deeply than with pay alone.
France's Societe Generale needs to separate the
roles of chief executive and chairman, according to activist
fund PhiTrust, which this week said it has enough backing to
force a vote on the issue at this year's AGM.
The volatile business of corporate and investment banking is
"too risky" to be put in the hands of the combined
chairman-and-CEO position currently held by Frederic Oudea,
PhiTrust said.
The paltry returns on offer for shareholders have stirred
the activist mood.
Barclays boss Diamond admitted his bank's return of 5.8
percent last year was "unacceptable", which critics have seized
on to say his pay shows "reward for failure".
Few European banks delivered a return on equity of more than
10 percent last year, and the target of a more attractive 13
percent seems a long way off, investors and analysts said.
Shareholders say banks need to take a knife to pay more
broadly across their companies to make returns attractive enough
to keep them invested.
Decent first quarter results from Europe's banks could help
lift investors' mood, but capital markets could struggle to
return to the boom levels of years ago and tougher capital and
liquidity rules look set to keep returns low by historical
standards for many years.