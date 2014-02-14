* Central Bank takes several months to approve subordinated
debt
* Lenders seek alternatives amid hurdles to capital bonds
* Equity issuance, asset reduction boost capital but reduce
returns
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (IFR) - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co this
week finally secured approval from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
to issue peso-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes.
Metrobank will become only the second Philippine bank to
raise subordinated debt compliant with Basel III as Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas has put several hurdles in the way of
issuing these capital-eligible bonds.
These obstacles have forced other Philippine banks to be
creative to meet Basel III rules, as they had to act quickly to
meet a deadline for meeting the new standards.
The Philippines implemented Basel III in a single step on
January 1 2014, instead of taking the phased-in approach
preferred by other countries. Lending by Philippine banks is
also growing rapidly, at a rate of 15% or more annually.
Foreign banks have typically turned to debt markets to raise
Basel III bank capital. However, a cautious Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas introduced a ruling, known as Circular 786, that
requires local investors to sign letters to confirm they
understand the risks involved in buying Basel III-compliant
debt. The circular also restricts the right of investors to sue
the regulator.
This hurdle has forced banks to delay plans to issue Basel
III bonds. Metrobank, for instance, had plans to issue a Tier 2
bond beginning last April when it obtained internal approval to
sell an offering of up to US$500m.
The Development Bank of the Philippines is so far the only
one to have overcome the rules. Last year the bank sold a Ps10bn
4.875% 10-year non-call five issue that qualifies as Tier 2
capital under Basel III.
ALTERNATIVE PATHS
Instead of seeking the subordinated debt avenue, Philippine
lenders are raising capital ratios by other means.
BDO Unibank amended all its outstanding preferred shares to
include a loss-absorbency mechanism that will convert the
preferred to common shares if the regulator determines that the
bank is not viable. Approved by shareholders in late January,
this plan effectively qualifies the preferred shares as Tier 1
capital and complies with the new rules.
Philippine National Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands
turned to the equity markets in the last two weeks to strengthen
their core capital with a rights issuance that gave them a solid
capital buffer.
The traditional wisdom that debt markets are the cheaper
route to raise bank capital may not apply in the Philippines.
Some Philippine banks do not pay dividends, which means the
costs of issuing equity for them may be lower than issuing debt.
Their return on equity will still drop if they issue more
stock, however. In the BPI Ps25bn stock rights issue, the return
on equity could have dropped about 60bp because of the dilution
created by the new shares, according to analysts.
Still, a BPI spokeswoman said it would have been more costly
to go to the debt markets.
"Our shareholders have been more supportive and you can see
that in the over-subscription," she added. "We are pretty
comfortable now with compliance with Basel III capital and have
no need to tap for such funds in the near future."
Asian companies may not be considering the earnings they
give up when they issue shares, however, which is why they tend
to believe issuing equity is cheaper, said a banker involved in
one of the equity raisings.
However, he added that, "ultimately, it is not about which
funding is cheaper, the fact is that the banks have
significantly raised the core Tier 1 capital in one fell swoop,
such that they will not need to go to the equity markets for
bank capital for a long while more."
Under the new Basel III standards, Philippine banks need to
have a minimum Tier 1 ratio of 6%, versus the 4.5% indicated in
the old framework. Capital conservation buffers need to be at
2.5%, implying a minimum Tier 1 ratio of 8.5%.
BPI's share issue bumped up its Tier 1 capital adequacy
ratio to about 18.6%, while PNB's Ps11.6bn stock rights issue
will boost its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to 19.7%, making
both among the best-capitalised banks in Asia-Pacific, according
to Moody's.
That is good news for creditors, which face less repayment
risk and a stronger equity base.
"The banks' equity raisings are credit positive," said
Moody's assistant vice-president Simon Chen. "The quality of the
banks' capital positions has improved, as they have replaced
debt with core equity."
While equity funding notably increases core capital, raising
Tier 2 capital via the debt markets will remain a challenge.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Christopher Langner and
Abby Schultz)