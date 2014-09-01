WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland's top lender PKO BP sees scope for higher dividend payout next year as it does not plan any local takeovers, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

"In 2014 our result will be better than in 2013, we will not be paying for any newly bought assets. There will be more space to share (our profit) with our stakeholders," Jagiello told a news conference.

The state-controlled lender paid out a dividend of 937.5 million zlotys ($292.4 million), or 0.75 zlotys per share, this year. (1 US dollar = 3.2060 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)