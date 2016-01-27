BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's third largest lender, Bank Zachodni WBK, expects its 2016 net profit to fall, but less than the 30-percent decline expected by analysts for the whole sector, the bank's acting chief executive said on Wednesday.
"In our own situation we do not envisage a 30 percent drop in profits," Gerry Byrne told a news conference.
The Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander closed 2015 with a net profit of 2.3 billion zlotys ($559.5 million), after its fourth-quarter bottom line fell by 38 percent year-on-year to 277 million.
Byrne - who took over as BZ WBK's head from the current Economy Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, last year - added that the lender is to pick a new chief executive in early 2016. ($1 = 4.1112 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.