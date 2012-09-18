Reuters Market Eye - Shares in state-owned banks gain on hopes that the government would soon take a decision on restructuring debts of State Electricity Boards (SEBs).

A CNBC TV18 report had earlier said that a cabinet committee is likely to take a call on financial restructuring of SEBs on Thursday.

The report added states will take a burden of 50 percent of the debt and issue bonds against it, while the other 50 percent of debt will have to be restructured by the banks.

State-owned banks with relatively higher exposure to SEBs like Oriental Bank of Commerce (ORBC.NS), Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) and Central Bank (CBI.NS) gain between 4 percent and 7 percent.

Power financiers like Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) and Rural Electrification Corp (RURL.NS) gain 4 percent each.