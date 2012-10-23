* Ombudsman got 500,000th complaint on Tuesday
* 7 out of 10 cases upheld in consumer's favour
LONDON Oct 23 Britain's Financial Ombudsman
Service is getting up to 400 complaints an hour from consumers
who believe they were sold unwanted insurance products, pointing
to a further rise in the compensation bill for banks.
The Ombudsman, which deals with cases where banks and their
customers cannot agree a settlement, said it had received over
140,000 complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI)
since the start of the financial year in April, compared with
157,716 for the whole of the previous year. It received its
500,000th complaint on Tuesday.
"Despite these record numbers, this mis-selling scandal
shows no sign of slowing," said Chief Financial Ombudsman
Natalie Ceeney.
PPI has become one of the worst consumer financial scandals
in British history. PPI policies were typically taken out
alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if
customers fell ill or lost jobs, but they were often sold to
people who did not want or need them.
Barclays increased the amount it had set aside to
deal with claims by 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to 2
billion pounds last Thursday and the industry could face an
overall bill of up to 15 billion pounds.
Analysts expect Lloyds, RBS, HSBC
and Santander to reassess their provisions when they
publish results in the next fortnight.
The Ombudsman said it was currently upholding seven in ten
cases in the consumer's favour, with compensation averaging
2,750 pounds ($4,400).