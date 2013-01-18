* BBA proposes April 2014 PPI claims cut-off point
* FSA says considering merits of proposal
* Proposal would require full public consultation
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's financial regulator is
considering whether to set a deadline for customers to claim
compensation for mis-sold loan insurance.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Friday it had
been approached by the British Banking Association, a lobby
group, to discuss the potential for an April 2014 deadline to
make claims on payment protection insurance (PPI).
The proposal would see the banking industry fund a
widespread advertising campaign to ensure customers were aware
of any deadline and how to make a claim.
The FSA said its key consideration would be whether such a
move meant customers ultimately received compensation more
quickly.
"Our key priority is to ensure consumers are protected, so
the FSA board would need to be convinced that any proposals
would be in the interests of customers," the regulator said.
Britain's banks have already set aside 12 billion pounds
($19 billion) to compensate customers wrongly sold policies
meant to protect borrowers who lost jobs or became ill. Some in
the industry fear the bill could reach 25 billion pounds.
Banks are struggling to get to grips with a mounting backlog
of complaints. Some 5,000 claims are being sent each week to the
financial ombudsman, which deals with cases where banks and
customers cannot reach a settlement.
The regulator said it would continue to hold discussions
with the BBA and also seek the opinions of consumer groups and
other parties. Implementing the proposals would involve changing
its rules and would not be possible without a full public
consultation.
Craig Lowther founder of claims management firm,
MoneyBoomerang, said: "To impose a time limit on the thousands
of people who have been let down by their lenders but who have
yet to start a claim is unfair. Some will miss out as a result".
Reuters reported earlier this week that lenders were
co-operating with some credible claims management firms to speed
up the compensation process, having previously blamed them for
exacerbating the scale of the problem.