By Steve Slater
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Investment banks need to make
bold decisions to choose to invest in areas where they have a
comparative advantage to win business or choose to exit them as
the industry prepares for a big upheaval in the next year or
two, a report said on Monday.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said wholesale banks
could bounce back to deliver returns on equity (RoE) of 12-14
percent in the next two years following structural changes.
That is seen as the level needed to match the cost of equity
and deliver profitable returns for investors, but many analysts
and investors think they may struggle for some time to get
there.
"The gap in returns will widen sharply between banks that
manage to scale significantly where they compete and those that
do not," Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis and his team
said in a report by the bank and Oliver Wyman.
"Pressure on returns is now critical and marginal change is
no longer a viable strategy," the report said.
"Higher fixed costs and more allocated capital mean banks
cannot just shrink at the margin to reach adequate returns on
capital. Firms now have to choose where they may have
comparative advantage and then invest in scale to win in these
markets, or exit."
The market is seen underestimating the scale of likely
upheaval in the industry as banks adapt to regulatory changes.
Some 15-20 percent of market share could change hands during
this industry reshuffle as investment banks reshape their
portfolios around three or four winning business models and race
to get adequate scale to deliver good returns, it said.
"A confluence of factors now seems likely to trigger
significant structural change over the next 12-24 months," the
report said.
It also said it expects to see some banks and markets become
less global, driven by financial protectionism and a regulatory
push for capital and funding in subsidiaries.
"Home market advantages will be reinforced, pushing many
firms to focus more domestically," it said.
The analysts lifted their earnings forecast for investment
banks by 5-10 percent for 2012-13, based on a stronger outlook
for the industry.
Its top picks in Europe are: Barclays, a
beneficiary of stronger fixed-income, currency and commodities
markets; BNP Paribas, based on higher cost efficiency
and Fortis deal benefits and strong capital ratios, and
UBS, as it can benefit from faster deleveraging and a
stronger capital position.
A rebound in revenues from 2011 could drive RoE up by 4-5
percentage points, Morgan Stanley estimated, predicting that
revenues will return to 2006 levels by 2013-14.
Management action and streamlining business portfolios could
deliver another 4-5 percentage points improvement in RoE.
"This requires management to act decisively, rather than
each player waiting for someone else to fold their hand," the
research note said.
A thinner field should improve returns for the best banks in
each business line - winners could enjoy RoE 3-4 percentage
points higher than the average and 8 points above the losers, it
estimated.
Management also need to get to grips with executive pay.
"Deeper thought on incentive structures will be needed to
get costs down while re-invigorating innovation," the
report said.