VIENNA, Sept 14 Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday that a Czech subsidiary, Raiffeisenbank, had signed an agreement to acquire the credit-card and retail banking businesses of a Czech unit of Citibank.

"Both parties have agreed that neither the sale price nor the details of the transaction will be made public," Raiffeisen said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)