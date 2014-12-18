FRANKFURT Dec 18 Eastern Europe-focused Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Thursday it expects a negative impact of the slide of the Russian rouble on its Russian unit.

"It is clear that the weak Russian rouble will weigh on profits of our Russian business," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told Austrian radio ORF.

"Still, I think we will be less hit than some of our competitors," he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)