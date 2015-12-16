By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 In the textbooks Zach Abrams
studied to become a certified financial planner 10 years ago,
there was talk of a curious strategy called 'laddering CDs'. Yet
since the 31-year-old has been a practicing financial adviser,
it has not come up much.
Parking cash in certificates of deposit with different
maturities - a low-risk investment which provides income on
capital over a specific period of time - has declined in
popularity as interest rates have tanked.
"We have one client that we still use it for - that's the
only thing he's willing to invest in," said Abrams, of Capital
Advisors in Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Back in 1984, the interest rate on a one-year CD reached
about 12 percent and was still at 3 percent in 2009 before
dropping to nearly zero since then, according to Bankrate
data. Today's top CD rates are just over 1 percent,
mostly at online-only banks and credit unions.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve nudging rates up by
one-quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, CDs could be
more attractive to yield-hungry investors - eventually.
Here is what the experts think would have to happen first.
REACH A THRESHOLD
CDs are not complicated investments. "You lock your money
away for a certain amount of time, and you get a certain
percentage" in yield, said Chris Chen, an adviser at Insight
Financial Strategists in Waltham, Massachusetts.
To lure investors to a CD, the ideal interest rate is around
3 percent, said Austin Frye, principal owner of Frye Financial
Center, in Miami, Florida. We are still a long way from that, he
noted, and there are a lot of contingencies.
The biggest wrinkle is inflation. As interest rates
gradually rise, so does inflation, which erodes the value of a
fixed-income investment, said Greg McBride, chief financial
analyst at Bankrate.
"If you start to get some difference between what you're
earning and what is being chewed up by inflation, then CDs will
be attractive again," he said.
RE-EDUCATE INVESTORS
At peak usage in 2009, U.S. credit union consumers, who make
up about 10 percent of the CD marketplace, had $239 billion in
CDs, but that has since dropped 18 percent to $195 million,
according to Mike Schenk, senior economist at the Credit Union
National Association.
What is surprising to Schenk is that wealthier investors
tend to hold CDs, despite the minimal returns, especially when
combined with fees. "You're basically paying the bank to hold
your money," he said.
Roughly 30 percent of investors who have over $100,000 in
investable assets held CDs in 2014, according to the Spectrem
Group, a Chicago-based research firm. For those with less than
$1 million, that slipped to just 25 percent in 2015, with an
average of $40,000 invested.
If we do get to the point where CDs are viable investments
again, there may be a whole generation of younger investors who
have no idea what they are, though.
"The longer interest rates stay lower, the more millennials
will not be familiar with CDs," said Abrams.
Even some older members of Generation X would not have
accumulated significant enough assets prior to the recession to
have considered a CD strategy.
COMPARISON SHOP
The next generation of CD investors will have a more
flexible shopping experience than in the past. Chen remembers
one client, pre-recession, who had CDs at every bank in town
because he was always shopping around for the best rate.
Today there are online marketplaces, like Bankrate, that
make it possible to easily shop around outside your geographical
area.
It is also simpler to transfer money electronically and
manage many accounts with one app such as Mint (mint.com).
Good shoppers stand to benefit.
"The Fed is going to raise rates gradually, and banks will
boost rates even more gradually," said McBride. "You're going to
have to seek it out. Don't wait for your bank to pass it along."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bill Rigby)