MADRID, April 16 Global benchmark interest rates should be based on actual transactions rather than estimates, the top global securities regulatory body said on Tuesday, after a spate of rate-rigging scandals.

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) also wants more effective whistleblowing mechanisms, a code of conduct for individuals that submit figures for benchmarks, a minimum retention of records and stronger policing of institutions that compile and are responsible for rates.

Last year UBS paid a fine of $1.5 billion for manipulating Libor and euroyen contracts and Barclays paid $450 million for false fixing of Libor. At least a dozen other banks are under investigation for rate-rigging.

Financial industry benchmarks have come under intense scrutiny since a rigging scandal over Libor - a global benchmark rate at which banks lend to each other - erupted last year.

National and regionals watchdogs are investigating a wide variety of benchmarks in the wake of the Libor scandal and a similar row over Euribor - the Euro Interbank Offered Rate.

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is also investigating a widely used benchmark for swaps - ISDAfix.

"To promote market integrity, it is critical that benchmark interest rates be anchored in observable transactions and supported by appropriate governance structures," said Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, who is jointly leading IOSCO's task force on benchmarks with Martin Wheatley, Britain's top UK regulator.

IOSCO said it was opening a consultation period on its proposals, due to close on May 16, after it received over 50 comments earlier this year in a first round of feedback from investor associations, brokers, authorities such as the European Central Bank and other entities.