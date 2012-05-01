* State backing keeps bank ratings above junk
* Difficulties seen in attracting investors
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, May 1 Reuters) - An assumption that governments will
bail them out is keeping European banks' debt above junk status
in the opinion of major rating agencies, but such implicit
reliance on state aid is clouding future attempts to raise
capital from private investors.
StarMine, a Thomson Reuters company which calculates default
probabilities using quantitative data, however rates the debt of
major banks across Europe at no higher than 'speculative grade'
or 'junk'.
That contrasts with more flattering headline ratings from
large credit ratings agencies, which take into account factors
like state support for banks which are seen as too big to fail,
effectively ruling out a default.
While injections of liquidity from central banks, or
assurances of state support keep institutions running and fend
off bank runs, they do not help the banks make a case to fund
managers that they are good investments.
The problem becomes more urgent following estimates this
month that banks in Spain alone could need an extra 100 billion
euros to cover bad debts and avoid further fuelling the euro
zone crisis.
The StarMine 'implied' rating reflects the underlying
strength of the business if state lifelines are stripped away,
suggesting banks would struggle to raise capital from private
investors if they lurch back into crisis.
For example, StarMine analysis shows the debt of Spain's
Santander has a B+ credit rating. In contrast, among
the main ratings agencies, Fitch gives it an A, Standard and
Poor's puts it at A- having downgraded a number of Spanish banks
on Monday, while Moody's rates it Aa3.
On Thursday, Santander reported first quarter net profit had
dropped 24 percent after it made a 3.1 billion euro provision to
cover rising loan defaults, as the effects of Spain's property
market crash were compounded by recession and widespread
unemployment.
For Santander's principal rival, BBVA, the
contrast in default risk rating is similar, with a StarMine
implied score of B+ compared with Aa3 from Moody's and BBB+ from
S&P and A from Fitch.
"We look at qualitative factors such as management strategy
and what is the ownership structure because there are two types
of support. One is support from the sovereign, the other would
be support from a shareholder," said Carmen Munoz, a senior
director at Fitch Ratings.
"It is so important to the economy that payment systems are
functioning well, we see a very high probability of
(government)support."
Fitch also assigns 'viability ratings' for financial
institutions, representing its view on standalone
creditworthiness, aside from ratings that factor in potential
support, such as from governments.
The contrasts are equally stark elsewhere in Europe. French
bank Societe Generale has a StarMine implied rating of CCC+,
against A from S&P.
"European banks' exposure to a burst property bubble is yet
to be properly addressed. It may be they simply could not afford
to recognise the problem loans, which itself implies
difficulties down the road as more capital will be required,"
said Richard Parfect, Investment Manager at Mam funds.
In the case of British partly nationalised banks Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland, the contrast
between StarMine's implied ratings and the scores from agencies
bodes ill for the government's plans to sell off its stakes.
The StarMine rating for RBS debt is B-, while S&P rates it a
more flattering A- and Fitch gives it an A.
Corporate financiers also warn that while close links
between banks and governments rule out outright bank failures,
investors' concerns about the creditworthiness of those states
mean banks would struggle to seek capital from investors.
Even once banks have benefited from state support, investors
worry about the banks' continued dependence on a financially
weakened government.
"Investors find it difficult to rebuild their positions in
European bank shares as long as creditworthiness of banks seems
so closely tied to the sovereign debt," said Craig Coben, head
of equity capital markets for Europe the Middle East and Africa
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.
"You need to break the nexus between Eurozone banks and
national governments in order to have a sustained improvement in
investor sentiment towards bank shares," said Coben, whose job
as an investment banker is to help companies, including banks,
raise capital through sales of shares.
Late on Thursday, Standard and Poor's said it was likely the
Spanish government would have to put more funds into banks as it
announced a two-notch downgrade of the government's
debt.
But not all agree that Europe's banks will have to subject
themselves to the judgment of investors.
According to Reg Watson, Investment Director for Europe at
Standard Life Investments, European banks are now unlikely to
need to raise capital.
Efforts by the European Central Bank to inject liquidity
into the system have averted a renewed banking crisis and
institutions will now "earn their way out of the problem",
"It's in nobody's interests to hold a gun to these banks'
heads ... What will happen is retained earnings will be
effectively used to write off bad loans and clean up the balance
sheet so net profit is going to be impacted for a number of
years," he said. "The market is not looking at rights issues
right now."