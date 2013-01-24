LONDON Jan 24 British banks could be underestimating the riskiness of their property loans and may need more capital to correct this, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

"We expect that banks will have to set aside more capital and that this requirement will probably be addressed either by way of additional capital buffers or higher risk weightings for certain classes of loans," Claudia Nelson, senior director of financial institutions at Fitch, told Reuters.

"The measures are likely to be introduced gradually."

Nelson declined to say how much more capital banks might need.