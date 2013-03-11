MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to drop on oil's tumble
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
BERLIN, March 11 European governments should only use taxpayer money to recapitalise financial institutions as a last resort, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference on financial regulation hosted by the conservative parties in the German parliament, Schaeuble also indirectly criticised the speed of global financial regulation, saying it was not acceptable that the slowest countries set the pace. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.