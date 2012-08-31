LONDON Aug 31 The world's core regulatory
response to the financial crisis may need a rethink as the
rules, due to start coming into force next January, may be too
complicated to work well, a top Bank of England official said on
Friday.
Andrew Haldane, the BoE's executive director for financial
stability said "less may be more" when it comes to financial
regulation, calling for a "de-layering" of the Basel III accord
to focus more on simpler gauges of bank stability.
The accord is a hard-won deal by world leaders to force
banks to hold more capital from January so that taxpayers are
less likely to have to bail out lenders in the next crisis.
Haldane said it may not be up to the task.
"The Tower of Basel is at risk of over-fitting -- and
over-balancing. It may be time to rethink its architecture,"
Haldane said in a speech to central bankers meeting in the
United States at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.