By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 Traditional banks shying
away from risky trading activities should be exempted from some
of the new rules put in place to prevent a repeat of the credit
crisis, a top U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.
Such lenders could be freed up from having to meet the Basel
III capital rules and from a number of intrusive reporting
requirements, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Vice Chairman Tom
Hoenig said at a conference.
"For the vast majority of commercial banks that stick to
traditional banking activities ... the regulatory burden should
be eased," Hoenig said in remarks prepared for speaking.
A fierce critic of Wall Street banks deemed too big to fail,
Hoenig is second-in-command at the FDIC, the agency that bails
out failed banks during a crisis. He was speaking on his own
behalf, not on that of the agency.
Politicians and other regulators have suggested raising the
$50 billion in assets threshold above which banks should comply
with the raft of new rules to $100 billion, but Hoenig said size
should not be a decisive factor at all.
Instead, any bank with zero trading assets, and with
notional derivatives exposure of less than $3 billion could be
eligible for relief, Hoenig said, because such banks were always
better capitalized regardless of their size.
However, the Volcker rule, which bans banks from gambling
with their own money on capital markets, and limits their
ownership of risky hedge and private equity funds should apply
across the board, Hoenig said.
Small banks didn't engage in such activities anyway and
didn't need the relief, he said. But they could start making
such risky bets if they got the exemption.
"A blanket exemption for smaller institutions to engage in
proprietary trading and yet be exempt from the Volcker rule is
unwise," Hoenig said.
Federal Reserve Governor Dan Tarullo, in charge of bank
supervision, has met with the heads of banks with assets of
between $50 billion and $150 billion to discuss exemptions from
some of the rules. He has also said that he wants community
banks to be "entirely" exempt from the Volcker rule.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)