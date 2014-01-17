(From the January 18 edition of IFR - www.ifre.com)
By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin
Jan 18 (IFR) - How much longer can regulators and
politicians continue to manipulate the bank debate in their
self-serving and frankly sinister manner? They have already
inflicted much damage on the industry by perpetuating the
public's false sense of unremitting malevolence and
uninterrupted wrongdoing at investment banks. Can this go on?
I pose this as a general question, but also with an eye on
the Deutsche Bank culture story that's been driving me nuts. For
those of you who haven't been following it, the short version is
this: a months-old document put together by German regulator
Bafin and Ernst & Young was leaked to the press detailing
perceived shortcomings in co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen's efforts to evolve the culture at Deutsche. The
document claims those efforts have been lacklustre, especially
around the Libor manipulation scandal and traders involved in
it.
In December, the bank paid a 725m fine as part of a
collective settlement on interbank rate-rigging following an
investigation into euro and yen interest-rate derivatives
trading. Still, the regulator wants senior heads to roll and is
clearly peeved this hasn't happened.
This follows hard on the heels of a very public spat between
Fitschen and German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in
December in which the politician made a series of irresponsible
and inflammatory comments caricaturing banks as innovative
forces hell bent on evading regulation - as well as some
patronising comments about Fitschen. This has all the hallmarks
of something approaching an official vendetta, and you have to
wonder what the recently installed co-CEOs are making of it.
BEYOND TEDIOUS
Public strutting and muscle-flexing by politicians just to
prove - arguably to themselves - that they're in charge goes
beyond tedious. In fact, political mind games seeking to
undermine the banks in order to maintain an upper hand in the
debate are counter-productive. They risk retarding the overdue
process of bank rehabilitation and delaying at a crucial time
the full and active re-engagement of the banks in a European
growth story that needs all the help it can get. And in the
particular case of Deutsche Bank, they're also getting in the
way of the monumental task Jain and Fitschen have on their plate
of right-sizing the bank, cutting the balance sheet and driving
up return on equity.
Unreconstructed bank bashing, snide inferences and
accusations by implication don't have a place in the debate. And
will we ever hear the end of the constant whining about culture?
The leaked letter from Bafin to DB's co-CEOs says: "As new
management, you announced cultural change but in the case at
hand [ie, Libor] it appears that you did not take clear action,
especially in terms of staff." I'm not even sure this is
necessarily an issue of culture, but whatever the case - and
I've said this so many times - culture doesn't and can't change
at the flick of a switch.
Only Jain and Fitschen know if they're doing all they can to
install a new culture. Still, there has clearly been some
progress - I point to the bank's reworked code of business
conduct and ethics, the 1bn investment in Strategy 2015+ to
elevate systems and controls, some judicious hiring (Daniela
Weber-Rey from Clifford Chance in mid-2013 as chief governance
officer and deputy global head of compliance, and Thomas
Poppensieker from McKinsey on January 1 - with a direct line
into Fitschen and Jain), and the independent review panel to
devise a sustainable and transparent compensation system.
PLACE YOUR BETS
Beyond issues like these, I'm not entirely sure what else
CEOs can realistically be expected to do. Jain and Fitschen are
mid-way through a bold strategic plan and are getting through
legacy issues. On the issue of wrongdoing, you have to assume
the people that work for you and the people you hire behave with
integrity. In a blog I wrote a year ago entitled: Ditch the red
herring of banking culture, I wrote: "Can or should cultural
values ever seek to go further than 'stick to the rules and do
the right thing'?" My view hasn't changed.
Jain may not have convinced everyone in his short tenure
to-date as co-CEO - and I've certainly expressed scepticism in
the past - but he's emerged as a very credible co-pilot of the
bank's transformation: softer in tone, ditching the swagger of
the former derivatives gun-slinger in favour of a statesman-like
demeanour, and even recanting the derivatives credo.
Only Jain knows how hard his own transformation has been -
and how hard it is having your home regulator and political
system appearing to work against you. The parallels with Bob
Diamond are too obvious to pass up. Way before Diamond was
hounded from office at Barclays by the UK establishment, I'd
written: "he inhabits a different world now and it's by no means
certain if he'll put up with it or if it will put up with him".
In the end, it didn't put up with him. Jain and Fitschen's
contracts run to March 2017. What are the odds on both of them
getting there?
