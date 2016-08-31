LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Bank regulators are better prepared
to cope with the potential failure of a major bank but more work
needs to be done on the finer detail of legal agreements
covering bank resolution and derivatives trade reporting, the
Financial Stability Board said.
The FSB set out its views on how the reforms introduced
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers nearly eight years ago in
a second annual report to the G20 countries, whose leaders are
meeting next week in Hangzhou, China.
"This significant progress must not lead to complacency,"
said Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and chairman
of the FSB. "Our priorities must be to implement our past
agreements in a full, timely and consistent manner."
The organisation singled out the European Union as a
jurisdiction which had deviated from the intended rules in its
application of the Basel III bank capital framework. The FSB
report called on G20 leaders to ensure such rules were
implemented on a more even basis.
It said it was disappointing only half of the 30 global
systemically important banks (G-SIB) had produced cooperation
agreements with regulatory authorities in countries beyond their
home jurisdiction about how to wind down the bank in the event
of its failure, or resolve its difficulties.
Only two banks had produced these vital agreements over the
last year. "Effective resolution planning and the orderly
resolution of a cross-border bank require national authorities
to have legal powers and efficient processes for sharing
information," said the report.
Cooperation agreements can aid this, by setting out how
foreign resolution actions, from the country where a major bank
is headquartered, can be swiftly and legally implemented. Each
G-SIB should already have a firm-specific crisis management
group as well.
For derivatives trading, more attention needs to be paid to
margin requirements, where progress is "behind schedule", the
report said. It also said "significant work is still needed to
ensure trade reporting is effective".
The other main aspect of the global financial reforms to be
addressed was shadow banking, where the report said regulation
remained at a relatively early stage and more work was needed
"to address and respond to potential financial stability risks
in this area".
The report also highlighted three other areas it had
analysed to see if the reforms had led to unintended
consequences.
The first was market liquidity. The FSB said there was
evidence that liquidity had reduced in certain sovereign and
corporate bond markets, but said there was "limited evidence" of
a broad deterioration across all markets. It pledged to look at
the issue in more depth.
The other two areas - emerging markets and the maintenance
of an open and integrated global financial system - were not
considered problematic.
"The reforms appear to have helped avoid significant
retrenchment and market fragmentation, which were common
features of past financial crises," said the report.
Carney highlighted how the markets took Brexit in their
stride. "The financial sector is now more likely to dampen
shocks rather than amplify them," he said.
