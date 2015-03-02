(Adds comments by Bundesbank official, industry background)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 2 Regulators around the world
urgently need to change rules that allow banks to consider loans
to governments risk-free, a top official at the German central
bank said on Monday, a lesson brought home by Europe's debt
crisis.
"It appears urgently necessary to change those rules ... if
banks were required to do that, that would make them more
resilient to financial distress," said Andreas Dombret, who is
in charge of banking supervision at the Bundesbank.
In January, global bank regulators said they had started a
review of the rules that allow banks to hold little or no
capital against risky sovereign debt held on their books.
The so-called zero-risk weighting rule was heavily
criticised during the euro zone debt crisis when several
countries in the euro zone had to be bailed out, but the issue
had been too politically sensitive to tackle.
"We obviously need to rethink the assumption that loans to
every single government (are) by definition risk-free," Dombret
said in a speech to bankers.
The rule requires banks to hold capital commensurate with
the underlying credit risk but European regulators allow banks
to hold no capital against debt held in their currency.
Hard-pressed national treasuries like the existing rule
because it encourages banks to buy their debt, and some
countries fear that change would mean a two-tier debt market
emerging as lenders opt for low-risk bonds like German Bunds to
save on capital requirements.
(Editing by Emily Stephenson and Matthew Lewis)