Nov 26 The financial services industry should
adopt voluntary standards to help restore trust in banks and
create a "third way" between self-regulation and over-regulation
from authorities, an industry study released on Tuesday
suggests.
Regulators across the globe have increased oversight of the
sector, and banks' reputations have been battered by a series of
scandals, including trying to manipulate key benchmark rates.
From the libor rate rigging scandal that has engulfed UBS
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and
Rabobank to JPMorgan's record payment to
settle charges it overstated the quality of mortgages it had
sold, banks on both side of the Atlantic are facing a trust
deficit.
The report, jointly commissioned by the British Standards
Institution (BSI), the UK National Standards body, and the
Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, also in the UK,
found broad support within the financial services industry for
voluntary standards.
The report, titled "Backing Market Forces", says
decision-makers in the financial services industry believe that
adoption of voluntary standards could help them work with
regulators.
According to a survey of 112 people involved in financial
services in London, Geneva and "several other locations", more
than two-thirds of respondents called for "more standards" for
people, products and processes in the financial sector, with 54
percent favouring self-oversight by the industry rather than by
regulators.
The study identifies many areas where voluntary standards
are currently lacking, such as in anti-money laundering,
qualified investor rules, or fiduciary ratings.
The report prepared by research firm Z/Yen Group concludes
that a "new combined approach" to regulation in the financial
services sector could boost confidence in the financial system
and usher in reforms.