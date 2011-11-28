* Basel committee "not very positive" on going concern CoCos
* Banks say industry "in limbo", awaiting watchdog rules
* All eyes on European Banking Authority CoCo criteria
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 28 The European Banking
Authority's blueprint for hybrid bank debt, part of efforts to
help shore up shattered investor confidence in the bank sector,
may determine the chances of a deal on similar rules at the
global level, a senior regulator said.
The EBA may publish as soon as Wednesday its ground rules
for banks to issue contingent capital or CoCos, a form of hybrid
debt or bond that turns into equity if a bank gets into trouble.
The EU wants banks to hold capital cushions of at least 9
percent of risk-weighed assets by mid 2012 -- some 2 percent of
which could be in the form of hybrid debt, sitting on top of a 7
percent core Tier 1 pure equity buffer, Lars Frisell, chief
economist at the Swedish FSA regulator, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
Frisell also sits on the global Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision and said the EBA blueprint and the potential CoCo
activity it triggers will be an experiment that will be closely
watched by Basel.
The committee is still deliberating what "going concern"
role contingent capital could play in helping a bank that is
starting to get into trouble to improve its finances, Frisell
said.
"I don't expect anything in the short term on definitions
and technical issues from the Basel Committee which will
continue work into 2012," Frisell said on Monday.
"First we will see the EBA initiative and the capital
raising exercise to mid 2012. That is the first thing that we
will see in this area and the Basel Committee after that maybe,"
Frisell said.
The committee is so far "not very positive" about using
CoCos in "going concern" capital and the EBA initiative could
shape that mood, he said.
"In the past meeting it has not been a priority. The
priority is really monitoring implementation of Basel III in the
jurisdictions," Frisell said.
Global regulators are more in favour of using hybrid debt
that is converted into capital when a bank is a "gone concern",
that is it has passed the point of no return and has to be wound
up. The use of hybrid debt here would shield taxpayers from
having to rescue banks again in the next crisis, regulators
argue.
IN LIMBO
The EBA said in October only new issuance of "very strong
convertible capital will be accepted if in line with strict and
standardised criteria" it will define by the end of November.
Frisell's comment are unlikely to please banks who want
global guidelines on CoCo issuance, which has but all dried up
as lenders wait "in limbo", one conference delegate said.
"We do want a common approach to this... We are stuck at the
moment," Simon Hills of the British Bankers' Association told
the conference.
Frisell is unconvinced CoCos would work in a "going concern"
situation and thinks they should only have a "gone concern" role
when regulators have to push the "nuclear button" on a bank that
is no longer viable.
"We don't see the advantages, we just see the potential
problems. The more people say this is the new world, the more
nervous I get... The solution is much much higher capital
requirements," Frisell said.
Sweden's government said last week its banks must have a
core Tier 1 equity of 12 percent from 2015 -- which includes no
hybrid debt -- a level already reached by nearly all the main
lenders and well above of agreed global requirements.
Lars Nyberg, Deputy Governor of the Swedish Central Bank,
said hybrid debt has not worked well in the past.
"We have to build up a new idea of hybrids that is more
credible than the old one. Hybrids are not bad in themselves but
the old hybrids were certainly questionable," Nyberg told the
conference.
Other speakers said there is still disagreement over key
elements such as when CoCos conversion would be triggered,
whether they would be cheaper than pure equity and if investors
will buy them.
