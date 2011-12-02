(Refile to reach more readers, add comment)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - A long-awaited European
Commission draft that sets the framework for a new resolution
regime for Europe's banks began circulating this week, but left
market participants guessing as to what the commission's stance
will be on grandfathering outstanding debt.
While the draft seen by IFR lays out in precise details
various resolution tools and how debt write-downs will work, it
was silent on how grandfathering will be applied and from what
date bonds will be considered "bail-inable" - that is at risk of
being written-down or converted to equity in the event that the
issuing bank gets into trouble.
Bankers say there are two likely options on grandfathering
bank bonds. The commission could make only bonds issued from a
certain date bail-inable, or it could decide that any bonds
outstanding when the law is implemented will become subject to a
bail-in.
If the former is the case, demand for senior bank bonds is
likely to get a much-needed short-term boost as investors would
know that paper that matures before the cut-off date is safe
from a bail-in. If the latter, the already anaemic demand for
such paper may drop even more.
UNANSWERED QUESTION
"I think that is the big unanswered question. My strong
assumption is will not apply to current senior
unsecured issuance but we don't have a real steer on when
bail-ins of new issuance will commence - on release of draft
directive, on parliamentary approval of the directive or some
later date," said one expert in touch with commission officials.
Another source close to the EC said he understood that the
new bail-in regime would capture debt issued after the
publication of the text of the directive which is expected to be
in late 2012.
European banks have EUR800bn equivalent of wholesale
redemptions coming up next year and while some of this will not
need to be funded because banks are shrinking their balance
sheets, banks still need regular market access.
However, worries about the eurozone sovereign crisis and
banks' solvency has made access difficult. While indices ended
the week on a positive note, they are still trading at extremely
distressed levels with the Markit senior financials index
closing the week at 270bp and the Subordinated financials index
closing at 485bp.
According to the draft, most of the proposals will have to
be implemented in member states by January 1, 2015 although
there is a special derogation for the debt write-down proposals
which don't need to be introduced into law until January 1,
2016.
"For things that have matured by 2016, they won't be
captured, which means banks can probably raise up to four-year
money. However, anything after that, I am not sure," said
a senior DCM banker.
"Also, even if the bail-in provisions are delayed, there is
still plenty of nasty stuff that could still apply to you as a
bondholder like being put in a bad bank."
A credit analyst echoed this view. "I am not sure this won't
be applied retroactively," he said. "If it is the case that the
new law only applies to issuance post-2016, then it would
certainly make issuance easier for banks and bondholders would
feel more secure in buying senior paper again. What we could end
up with, however, is what we saw with the German Landesbanks and
banks issuing as much as they can before the deadline."
For Bob Penn, regulatory partner at Allen & Overy, neither
option is ideal. "If it only applies to debt issued from a
certain date in the future, then banks will go out and issue as
much as they can that's not in the scope," he said. "The problem
is, after that, you will get a tumbleweed effect and no one will
want to be first in issuing a bail-inable bond and new debt will
effectively be subordinated to old debt. It could give a very
unpleasant transition effect."
He added that the right way to implement would be ex-ante
and for all debt to be captured. "This would create fairness in
the market," he said.
Resolution regimes in the UK, Germany and Denmark have all
been applied retroactively. The recent proposals from the UK's
Independent Commission on Banking on loss absorbency said
grandfathering liabilities was not necessary.
SOME POSITIVE
Despite the lack of clarity around grandfathering, market
participants welcomed the fact that the commission made it clear
that it will respect creditor hierarchy.
According to the draft, losses should first be absorbed by
regulatory capital instruments, then by subordinated debt and
only by senior claims if the subordinate classes have been
written-down entirely. "In particular, equity should absorb
losses in full before any debt claim is subject to write-down,"
the document said.
The draft also says that authorities should be able to apply
the debt write-down tool both where the objective is to resolve
a failing institution as a going concern and where systemically
important services are transferred to a bridge institution and
the residual part of the institution ceases to operate.
"This suggests that resolution tools have to achieve a
better outcome than liquidation," said a DCM banker. "This is
positive and should offer [senior bond] investors comfort that
everything underneath them will be wiped out [before their
investments are affected]."
The draft reiterates that short-term debt and secured debt
should in principle be outside of the bail-in framework,
although it does say that liabilities with maturities of less
than a year could be captured.
"In particular, it is necessary to apply the debt write-down
tool to liabilities with an original maturity of less than one
year and to derivatives only if the write-down and/or conversion
of regulatory capital instruments, subordinated debt and senior
claims with an original maturity of more than one year are not
sufficient to restore the capital of the institution and to
enable it to continue to operate again as a going concern."
AVOIDING STRUCTURAL SUBORDINATION
What could be a twist in the tail, however, is that banks
will be prevented from loading up on secured funding. Covered
bonds have become a favoured tool for issuers who have been able
to fund at cheaper levels. The product has also proved popular
with investors who want protection against bail-ins.
"To avoid that the institutions structure their liabilities
in a manner than impedes the effectiveness of the debt
write-down tool, it is appropriate that the institutions should
have at all times an aggregate amount of own funds, subordinated
debt and senior liabilities with an original maturity of more
than one year that is equal or higher than 10% of the total
liabilities of the institution that does not qualify as own
debt," the document says.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)