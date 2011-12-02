(Refile to reach more readers, add comment)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - A long-awaited European Commission draft that sets the framework for a new resolution regime for Europe's banks began circulating this week, but left market participants guessing as to what the commission's stance will be on grandfathering outstanding debt.

While the draft seen by IFR lays out in precise details various resolution tools and how debt write-downs will work, it was silent on how grandfathering will be applied and from what date bonds will be considered "bail-inable" - that is at risk of being written-down or converted to equity in the event that the issuing bank gets into trouble.

Bankers say there are two likely options on grandfathering bank bonds. The commission could make only bonds issued from a certain date bail-inable, or it could decide that any bonds outstanding when the law is implemented will become subject to a bail-in.

If the former is the case, demand for senior bank bonds is likely to get a much-needed short-term boost as investors would know that paper that matures before the cut-off date is safe from a bail-in. If the latter, the already anaemic demand for such paper may drop even more.

UNANSWERED QUESTION

"I think that is the big unanswered question. My strong assumption is will not apply to current senior unsecured issuance but we don't have a real steer on when bail-ins of new issuance will commence - on release of draft directive, on parliamentary approval of the directive or some later date," said one expert in touch with commission officials.

Another source close to the EC said he understood that the new bail-in regime would capture debt issued after the publication of the text of the directive which is expected to be in late 2012.

European banks have EUR800bn equivalent of wholesale redemptions coming up next year and while some of this will not need to be funded because banks are shrinking their balance sheets, banks still need regular market access.

However, worries about the eurozone sovereign crisis and banks' solvency has made access difficult. While indices ended the week on a positive note, they are still trading at extremely distressed levels with the Markit senior financials index closing the week at 270bp and the Subordinated financials index closing at 485bp.

According to the draft, most of the proposals will have to be implemented in member states by January 1, 2015 although there is a special derogation for the debt write-down proposals which don't need to be introduced into law until January 1, 2016.

"For things that have matured by 2016, they won't be captured, which means banks can probably raise up to four-year money. However, anything after that, I am not sure," said a senior DCM banker.

"Also, even if the bail-in provisions are delayed, there is still plenty of nasty stuff that could still apply to you as a bondholder like being put in a bad bank."

A credit analyst echoed this view. "I am not sure this won't be applied retroactively," he said. "If it is the case that the new law only applies to issuance post-2016, then it would certainly make issuance easier for banks and bondholders would feel more secure in buying senior paper again. What we could end up with, however, is what we saw with the German Landesbanks and banks issuing as much as they can before the deadline."

For Bob Penn, regulatory partner at Allen & Overy, neither option is ideal. "If it only applies to debt issued from a certain date in the future, then banks will go out and issue as much as they can that's not in the scope," he said. "The problem is, after that, you will get a tumbleweed effect and no one will want to be first in issuing a bail-inable bond and new debt will effectively be subordinated to old debt. It could give a very unpleasant transition effect."

He added that the right way to implement would be ex-ante and for all debt to be captured. "This would create fairness in the market," he said.

Resolution regimes in the UK, Germany and Denmark have all been applied retroactively. The recent proposals from the UK's Independent Commission on Banking on loss absorbency said grandfathering liabilities was not necessary.

SOME POSITIVE

Despite the lack of clarity around grandfathering, market participants welcomed the fact that the commission made it clear that it will respect creditor hierarchy.

According to the draft, losses should first be absorbed by regulatory capital instruments, then by subordinated debt and only by senior claims if the subordinate classes have been written-down entirely. "In particular, equity should absorb losses in full before any debt claim is subject to write-down," the document said.

The draft also says that authorities should be able to apply the debt write-down tool both where the objective is to resolve a failing institution as a going concern and where systemically important services are transferred to a bridge institution and the residual part of the institution ceases to operate.

"This suggests that resolution tools have to achieve a better outcome than liquidation," said a DCM banker. "This is positive and should offer [senior bond] investors comfort that everything underneath them will be wiped out [before their investments are affected]."

The draft reiterates that short-term debt and secured debt should in principle be outside of the bail-in framework, although it does say that liabilities with maturities of less than a year could be captured.

"In particular, it is necessary to apply the debt write-down tool to liabilities with an original maturity of less than one year and to derivatives only if the write-down and/or conversion of regulatory capital instruments, subordinated debt and senior claims with an original maturity of more than one year are not sufficient to restore the capital of the institution and to enable it to continue to operate again as a going concern."

AVOIDING STRUCTURAL SUBORDINATION

What could be a twist in the tail, however, is that banks will be prevented from loading up on secured funding. Covered bonds have become a favoured tool for issuers who have been able to fund at cheaper levels. The product has also proved popular with investors who want protection against bail-ins.

"To avoid that the institutions structure their liabilities in a manner than impedes the effectiveness of the debt write-down tool, it is appropriate that the institutions should have at all times an aggregate amount of own funds, subordinated debt and senior liabilities with an original maturity of more than one year that is equal or higher than 10% of the total liabilities of the institution that does not qualify as own debt," the document says. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)