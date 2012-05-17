LONDON May 17 The world's top 29 banks may need
a total $566 billion to meet tougher new capital rules, cutting
returns by a fifth and forcing them to curb investor payouts and
raise customer charges, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
The credit rating agency studied 29 banks named by world
leaders (G20) as being globally systemically important financial
institutions (G-SIFI) and required to hold core capital buffers
of up to 9.5 percent by the start of 2019.
The list includes Barclays, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase
, and UBS.
Fitch said the banks represented $47 trillion in assets and
may need to raise $566 billion common equity to hit core ratios
of around 10 percent to satisfy new global Basel III
requirements being phased in over several years from January.
"Banks will likely pursue a mix of strategies to address
these shortfalls, including retention of future earnings, equity
issuance, and reducing risk-weighted assets," Fitch said.
Return on equity (ROE), a key indicator of profitability,
could fall from a median 11 percent seen in recent years to
about 8-9 percent under the new capital regime, Fitch said.
This would be below the average cost of equity, put at 10-11
percent by analysts.
"For banks that continue to pursue mid-teen ROE targets, for
example 12-15 percent, Basel III creates potential incentives to
reduce expenses further and to increase pricing on borrowers and
customers where feasible," Fitch said.
HSBC said on Thursday it had an ROE near 11 percent in the
first quarter, below the 12 percent target it set itself a year
ago.
Fitch said banks could also seek riskier activities to bump
up ROEs.
While banks have until the start of 2019 to meet Basel III
requirements, many lenders will comply earlier due to investor
and market pressures, Fitch said.
A typical bank would be able to meet its capital shortfall
by retaining earnings for three years, it estimated.