BASEL, Switzerland/LONDON Jan 6 Global
regulators have given banks more time to build up cash buffers
so they can divert some of their reserves to helping struggling
economies grow.
Banks had complained they could not meet the January 2015
deadline to comply with a new global rule on minimum holdings of
easily sellable assets from the Basel Committee of banking
supervisors and supply credit to businesses and consumers.
The committee's oversight body agreed on Sunday to phase-in
the rule from 2015 over four years and widen the range of assets
banks can put in the buffer to include shares and
mortgage-backed securities.
"For the first time in regulatory history, we have a truly
global minimum standard for bank liquidity," the oversight
body's chairman Mervyn King told a news conference in Basel,
Switzerland.
"Importantly, introducing a phased timetable for the
introduction of the liquidity coverage ratio ... will ensure
that the new liquidity standard will in no way hinder the
ability of the global banking system to finance a recovery,"
said King, who is also Bank of England governor.
The rule requires banks to hold enough liquid assets like
government and corporate bonds to cover net ouflows for up to a
month to avoid taxpayers having to bail them out.
The Basel Committee also agreed to ease the "stress
scenario" for calculating the amount of liquid assets banks must
hold, meaning the buffer would be smaller.
Under the Basel regime, the rules would run alongside
separate rules governing banks' capital, intended to ensure
their longer-term stability.
Banks would start complying in 2015 when they are expected
to hold at least 60 percent of the total buffer, building up to
100 percent by January 2019, when Basel's separate, tougher bank
capital requirements also must be met in full.
The liquidity rule is meant to avoid a repeat of how a
short-term funding freeze brought down lenders like Britain's
Northern Rock early on in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
It is part of the Basel III bank capital and liquidity
accord agreed by world leaders in 2010 and being phased in over
six years from this month, though there are delays in the United
States and European Union.