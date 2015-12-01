Nov 30 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is
preparing to impose new regulations on banks operating in the
state to prevent money laundering and the financing of militant
groups, a Cuomo administration official told Reuters on Monday.
The new rules, which Cuomo plans to propose this week, will
force a chief compliance officer to certify whether a bank
maintains systems to detect and prevent illicit money transfers.
If the compliance officers file a false certification, they
could face charges.
The rules, if implemented, will aim to block criminals and
militant organizations from using the New York financial system
to fuel their activities.
In September, the United States tightened financial pressure
on the Islamic State group, designating 15 people as the
organization's supporters for providing technical, logistic or
financial backing, working as political leaders or recruiting
foreign fighters.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)