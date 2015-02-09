Feb 9 Big U.S. banks say that a proposed Federal
Reserve rule on higher capital requirements would penalize them
if the dollar remains strong against the euro, as it would make
their dollar-denominated assets and operations look larger
relative to their European peers, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Last December, the U.S. Federal Reserve proposed that eight
of the largest U.S. banks would be required to hold an extra
capital cushion and the firms will need more equity if they rely
on risky types of debt.
Officials from banks including Citigroup Inc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and Morgan
Stanley raised concerns about the rule during a Jan. 7
meeting with Fed officials, the newspaper said, citing people
familiar with the gathering. (on.wsj.com/1ALSWM7)
Under the Fed's proposal, which would take effect in 2016,
U.S. banks would calculate cushions using both the Basel method
and a separate score that weighs short-term wholesale funding.
They would have to meet whichever charge is higher.
The Fed rule relies on financial data compiled by the Basel
Committee that is expressed in euros, which enables regulators
to compare U.S. banks with their foreign competitors using just
one currency. The data is converted to dollars using a spot
exchange rate provided by Basel, the Journal said.
However, the dollar's rise makes the asset bases and
operations of the U.S. banks look larger relative to their
European and Asian peers, the newspaper said.
The banks plan to file an official comment letter later this
month detailing their concerns and seeking changes to how the
proposal calculates the extra capital required, the Journal
said.
Representatives at the Federal Reserve, Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase could
not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)