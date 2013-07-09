COPENHAGEN, July 9 The next round of stress
tests for European banks is likely include capital benchmarks
instead of specific pass-or-fail targets, the head of Denmark's
financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) is preparing for
another round of stress tests in the second quarter of 2014,
that will examine how well the European Union's banks are placed
to respond to economic and financial shocks.
Previous tests in 2009, 2010 and 2011 set an absolute
capital level as a target, grading some banks at a pass and
ordering failed banks to raise more capital in a fixed time
frame.
Denmark's financial regulator Ulrik Nodgaard, who also sits
on the EBA's supervisory committee, confirmed previous remarks
from EBA chairman Andrea Enria who said regulators had moved
away from a pass-or-fail test.
"What you would probably see is various capital benchmarks
which you would compare the banks with," he told Reuters.
"You would see various stresses and then you can make up
your own mind as to whether that implies pass or fail. That's
what we are working on," he said.
He did not elaborate on what the consequences would be for
banks which fared poorly compared with the benchmarks.
In the last stress test, the European Union's main banks
were measured against a "core tier one" capital ratio, which
captures only the purest form of capital. This was set at 9
percent of their risk-weighted assets.
The EBA will try to avoid such a specific target and will
use benchmarks instead, Nodgaard said.
Theoretically, the EBA could consider benchmarks against
other kinds of lower-quality capital. The EBA is also
considering benchmarks outside of the area of capital, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The focus of the next test will be on seeing that banks are
taking steps to implement Basel III, the global accord requiring
banks to hold more and better-quality capital and cash buffers
to withstand shocks.
The sector passed the first test in 2009, carried out by the
EBA's predecessor, with flying colours, and in 2010 only eight
lenders failed out of 90 tested with a collective capital
shortfall of just 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion)
In 2011, the EBA told the sector collectively to raise 106
billion euros by mid-2012, but many analysts and commentators
argued that this was still not enough.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
