PARIS, June 14 New international rules could
require European banks to raise hundreds of billions of euros in
fresh capital, contrary to assurances from G20 finance ministers
earlier this year, the European Banking Federation has warned.
The ministers had said there should be no significant
increase in capital on top of the Basel III requirements
introduced after the financial crisis, the EBF said.
Governments had to spend billions of dollars of taxpayer
money to rescue banks that ran into trouble and could have
threatened the global financial system if allowed to go under
during the 2007-2009 financial meltdown.
Since then, regulators from the Group of 20 economies have
been trying to find ways to prevent this happening again.
However EBF president Frederic Oudea, who is also Societe
Generale's CEO, warned in a letter to Slovakia's Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir, who will chair EU finance ministers'
meetings from July, of the danger of going too far.
"European banks...are deeply troubled that an overly
conservative calibration of the final rules will inevitably
result in further increases in capital requirements," he wrote
in the letter seen by Reuters and first reported by Les Echos.
"Although exact figures at present are not available in the
absence of final rules, there is nevertheless a sense across the
sector that the fresh capital required would amount into the
hundreds of billion euros".
Banks are concerned about rules the Basel Committee sets for
their models for assessing risks, which are likely to be
standardized rather than based on internal models as before.
Further increases in capital requirements could only harm
banks' capacity to finance the economy, the letter said, urging
EU finance ministers to "consider the ramifications" of the new
rules for Europe at a meeting in July.
Banks would have to adjust to the new rules by either
raising capital or further deleveraging, further stressing many
banks already struggling with a return on equity already below
their cost of funding.
Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee, told the
Reuters Regulation Summit in May there would be no substantial
capital increase in the banking system as a whole once the rules
have been completed by year end.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas and
Alexander Smith)