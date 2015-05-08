WASHINGTON May 8 Jeremiah Norton will resign from the board of the U.S. Federal Insurance Deposit Insurance Corp., a banking regulator, as of June 5, the FDIC said on Friday.

"It is an appropriate time to conclude my service as I am now approaching nearly two years since the expiration of my term," Norton said in a letter to President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Will Dunham)