By Christopher Whittall

CHICAGO, May 1 (IFR) - The Volcker rule may deter banks from breaking into new markets by substantially curtailing their risk-taking abilities, a senior banker said on Tuesday at the annual ISDA meeting.

The trading rule, conceived by former Fed chairman Paul Volcker and endorsed by the Obama administration, would have a "potentially significant" impact, said Gerhard Seebacher, co-head of FICC trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Banks have lobbied hard against the reform - which is due to come into effect in July 2012, with the Fed allowing a two-year grace period for compliance - claiming it will impede market-making activities and reduce market liquidity.

Seebacher highlighted the 17,000 comments US regulators had received on the proposals as evidence of the complexity of the rule.

"There is still uncertainty, but there is a clear direction of where regulators want us to go," he said.

"Banks have responded in the first place by shutting down proprietary trading desks... and they have started significant investment in infrastructure [as well as] engaging in client businesses to understand what will be needed to support the same activity."

While the Volcker rule has required banks to invest heavily from a compliance perspective, Seebacher said the ban also raised fundamental questions about how to run a fixed income market-making business.

"What does it take to be a market maker? In what markets do you need to be in? And will you be able to enter a certain kind of market late with a limited risk appetite?" he asked.

Dealers are often accused of pricing trades extremely competitively - sometimes referred to as "buying market share" - when trying to establish themselves.

As Seebacher noted, this often means there will be "good days and bad days, but you stay in to develop this kind of market".

"If that is under scrutiny and not supported by your risk-taking capability, it is going to be very important to understand what kind of markets you are in, when you have critical mass, and what kind of risk appetite can you have to support that kind of market," he said.

Noting it was still early days in terms of crunching the data, Seebacher said banks would be carefully analyzing client activity to assess the amount of risk-taking that was needed to maintain market share.

Dealers have already begun work on their compliance regime for the Volcker rule. It now seems likely supervisors will want to see quantitative data - including risk measures such as Value-at-Risk - and also scrutinize the way in which banks generate their revenues.

Seebacher said record keeping and banks' ability to slice and dice information will have to improve as a result, predicting this will be a major focus in the coming months.

" is a relatively complex task across a trading institution [involved in] various markets and client activities," he said.

"Activities that were historically monitored from a trading management perspective will now get... independently verified," he said.

"Activities that were historically monitored from a trading management perspective will now get... independently verified," he said.

"That has posed a significant change and a significant amount of investment infrastructure."