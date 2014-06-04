WASHINGTON, June 4 The three main U.S. bank
regulators embarked on a once-a-decade check-up of their rules,
asking the industry to comment on whether they are outdated or
unduly burdensome.
The review is required by a 1996 law, and the three
regulators - The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -
need to report their findings back to Congress.
The exercise, which last took place in 2003, will take two
years, during which the regulators will put out groups of rules
for comment, the three agencies said.
The 2007-09 financial crisis has lead to a proliferation of
tight new rules for banks such as the Dodd-Frank law, as
regulators aim to rein in risky behavior on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)