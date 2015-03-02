By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 2 Regulators shouldn't weaken
a rule that limits banks' borrowing, a senior U.S. bank
supervisor said on Monday, indicating a possible split with the
derivatives watchdog over the issue.
Tom Hoenig, second-in-command at the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp (FDIC), said he disagreed with the head of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission who has expressed concerns
about the so-called leverage ratio.
"Frankly I don't agree with him. I think he's wrong," Hoenig
told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
The leverage ratio requires banks to hold a fixed percentage
of their total assets in equity capital, a measure designed to
prevent costly taxpayer bail-outs such as those during the
2007-09 credit crisis.
Margin - securities held by banks on behalf of their clients
to post as collateral in derivative trades - also counts towards
the leverage ratio, making such trades more expensive, CFTC
Chairman Tim Massad said last month.
Massad has said that raises concerns because it could make
clients shy away from trades done through clearing houses, which
stand between buyers and sellers, even as regulators seek to
promote such trades.
Massad has said the margin is held in legally segregated
accounts, so banks cannot touch it. But Hoenig said there were
cases where banks could still invest the cash, and run risk.
"If they're going to take and reinvest it, it's no different
than my cash when I deposit with them so I would expect them to
hold capital," Hoenig said.
Hoenig was airing his personal opinion, not that of the
agency, which oversees banks and is responsible for bailing them
out if they land in trouble during a crisis.
The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the FDIC adopted a version of the leverage ratio
that was stricter than the global standard last year.
The agencies are now speaking with the CFTC. Comptroller of
the Currency Tom Curry told journalists at the event the talks
were "very preliminary," but that they would continue.
The leverage ratio applies to the largest banks such as
JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, which are also big
dealers of futures and swaps.
