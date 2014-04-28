(Adds background about fees)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A top U.S. bank regulator
on Monday proposed raising the fees big banks pay to fund the
agency, as the burden and workload for bank supervisors
increases after the financial crisis.
Unlike most federal agencies, which are funded by Congress,
bank regulators including the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC) fund themselves through assessments on the firms
they oversee.
The OCC regulates national banks and the U.S. branches of
foreign banks. Each bank pays a base fee, which is determined by
11 asset-size brackets, plus an extra amount based on how much
its assets exceed the lower limit of its bracket.
That extra amount is calculated using a variable rate known
as the marginal assessment rate. Those rates were not increased
between 1995 and 2013, the OCC said.
Lawmakers increased the responsibilities placed on bank
regulators with the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. The OCC had to dedicate
resources to rule-writing required by the law and additional
supervision to make sure banks comply.
The law also disbanded another financial regulator, the
Office of Thrift Supervision, and transferred some of its
responsibilities and staff to the OCC.
The OCC proposed boosting its funding for those new
activities by raising the marginal assessment rates for banks
with more than $40 billion in assets by 14.5 percent starting on
Sept. 30, 2014.
Big banks' total assessments by the OCC, including the base
fee, would increase by an average of 12 percent, the agency
said.
"We expect the effect on the twenty-five institutions with
more than $40 billion in total assets to be nominal," the OCC
said. It also said the increase would not affect most of its
banks, which fall below the $40 billion asset threshold.
Regulators asked for comments from the industry on the
proposed changes by June 12, 2014.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)