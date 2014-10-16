LONDON Oct 16 New global rules making the
financial system safer won't be seamless and could be revised
soon to help economic growth, senior government and regulatory
officials said on Thursday.
Since the financial crisis struck in 2007-8, governments
have agreed to a welter of regulations forcing banks to hold
more capital and trade derivatives more safely.
But differences are emerging as individual jurisdictions
turn principles into rules on the ground, creating problems for
cross-border banks and markets that have to comply with them.
The European Union and United States have been in talks for
months to find ways of ensuring their rules for derivatives
don't clash to such an extent that they snarl up the market.
A U.S. official said complete harmony on financial rules
would not be possible.
"I don't hold out the hope that we are going to have
absolute global harmonisation, we come from too many different
traditions, too many different legal systems," Marisa Lago, an
official at the U.S. Treasury told the British Bankers'
Association annual conference.
"Setting harmonisation as the goal sets us up to failure.
What we should be looking at is outcomes-based equivalents. If
we set that as the target we have a good chance of getting
there," Lago said.
Some regulators want legally binding global regulation to
stop national discrepancies but Thursday's comments signal a
more pragmatic approach to global rulemaking is emerging.
Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, said
it will be years before there is any international law to govern
the financial system as there is no global government.
As the heavy bout of rulemaking makes way for implementation
and pressure also mounts to spur economic growth, regulators are
becoming more open to reviewing the rules sooner rather than
later if they risk stifling growth.
Banks have repeatedly called for a review of the overall
impact of all the new rules, arguing that some need
re-calibrating to avoid capital markets being fragmented and
making it less attractive for lenders to aid economic growth.
"I think that after all the regulations have been put in
place, we need to take a holistic view of the impact of the
regulations," Jose Vinals, director of monetary and capital
markets at the International Monetary Fund, told the conference.
"Let's re-examine the cost benefit analysis and let's see if
there is anything that needs some recalibration in order to
strike the best balance between safety and efficiency and
capacity in the financial system to support growth," Vinals
said.
"So far I think the benefits far outweigh the costs."
Cunliffe said globalisation of the financial market has been
rolled back since the financial crisis, some of it because of
new regulation.
"A key determinant (on whether this will continue) is
whether the global reinforced governance machinery can now pivot
from the design of new international regulatory standards to
implementation," Cunliffe said.
Without consistent implementation across the world, there
was a risk of a "race to the bottom" or of regulators building
walls around banks, Cunliffe said.
Sharon Bowles, a former senior EU lawmaker who helped to
approve many of the bloc's new financial rules, said
policymakers were entering an era where the regulation that has
been adopted is being "constantly tweaked" and expanded into
other areas.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham;
Editing by Mark Potter)