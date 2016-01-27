LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - An expert group at the European
Commission is meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss how it
can integrate global loss absorbing rules in Europe in a
harmonised way.
The group is discussing how to better align the
implementation of the so-called total loss absorbing capacity
(TLAC), a global framework, and minimum requirement for own
funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), a European framework.
Unlike MREL, TLAC rules, which were finalised at the end of
2015, are non-binding. One of the major concerns has been that
implementation would vary greatly between countries.
"I can confirm we are currently working to explore
appropriate ways to transpose the FSB's TLAC standards into
European law in a manner that articulates well with existing
MREL and capital requirements for banks," a spokesperson for the
European Commission told IFR in an email.
"The Commission has started an internal assessment on a
possible way forward and will provide greater clarity on its
intended way forward shortly."
A discussion paper circulated by the group proposes that
TLAC and MREL requirements should be integrated with rules set
out by the Capital Requirements Regulation, potentially
rewriting the rule book for European banks.
One option proposed by the group would ask major banks to
meet a Pillar 1 going concern capital requirement of 6% of risk
weighted assets and a gone concern Pillar 1 requirement of 12%
of RWAs by 2022. This is well in excess of the current 2% set in
the Basel 3 framework.
MREL would be transformed into an institution-specific
Pillar 2 add-on requirement.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)