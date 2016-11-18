* Commission proposals to give banks MREL roadmap

* EC to amend CRR/CDR and BRRD

* No surprise expected on AT1

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - A comprehensive package of regulatory proposals from the European Commission could land as early next week, finalising Basel banking rules in Europe and shedding light on how Europe will implement global requirements for loss-absorbing debt.

While some of the package contents have been well telegraphed and will implement rules on leverage ratio and liquidity, market participants are eagerly awaiting to see how the Commission will harmonise rules on loss-absorbing debt.

A Commission paper looking to align global rules on loss-absorbing debt (TLAC) with European rules (MREL) shocked the market at the end of January, stoking fears that the goalposts for bank capital could be moved again.

However, while the Commission has kept its cards close to its chest in recent weeks, many believe the proposals will not upset the status quo that has so far seen countries like France and Germany go their own way.

"There will be an attempt by the Commission to harmonise the various layers of banks' capital structure," said a hybrid solutions specialist.

"But if you look at the history of European agreements on bank capital, we've tended to see a compromise with lots of options that lead to national differences."

Germany, for example, has opted to make plain vanilla senior debt bail-in-able, while France is in the final stages of creating a new layer of senior debt - non preferred senior.

"I think we will end up with two types of senior debt, one for MREL, one for funding," another hybrid solutions banker said. "Not having a holding company won't be an obstacle for banks and I think there's a recognition that it's not one size fits all."

Another banker agreed, saying the Commission would give banks room to do everything. This would put an end to hopes of a harmonised framework in Europe.

In a statement, a Commission spokesperson said only that the Commission was fully implementing the Financial Stability Board's TLAC standards and that they were a core element of the risk reduction agenda.

NOT AT1 SURPRISE

While investment banks will be carefully leafing through the Commission proposals, many do not expect any surprises on the Additional Tier 1 front.

Following a torrid sell-off in the asset class earlier this year on the back of regulatory concerns and fears that Deutsche Bank would skip coupon payments, some had hoped that European regulators would hard-code AT1's priority over shareholders.

"I don't have much expectations on the AT1 front; I don't think they will introduce dividend stoppers," said the second hybrid banker, echoing the majority of market participants' views.

Dividend stoppers prevent banks from paying out dividends if they have not paid coupons on their AT1. Europe forbids banks from including them in AT1, although they are permitted in some jurisdictions like Switzerland,

Many believe the ECB's decision to split banks' Pillar 2 capital requirements into a requirement and guidance gave banks more breathing space when it comes to AT1 payments, and was enough to sooth the market. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker, Philip Wright)