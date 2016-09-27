* New accounting rules poorly understood
* Banks, investors want to know reg capital impact
* Bankers see inconsistency with Basel IV regs
By Tom Porter
LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Banks and their investors are still
in the dark over the impact of IFRS 9 accounting rules, which
will force lenders to book expected losses on assets from day
one and are barely understood less than two years before
implementation.
IFRS 9 represents a sea change in the way banks govern and
report the asset side of their balance sheet, and could also
have a material impact on regulatory capital requirements.
The new rules become binding at the start of 2018, and there
is growing concern about the sheer lack of understanding across
the industry.
In a snap poll before a panel on the subject at Fitch's
global banking conference in London last Thursday, some 44% of
the audience said they had "no understanding" of IFRS 9.
"This is a big deal," said Adrian Docherty, head of FIG
advisory at BNP Paribas, speaking on the panel.
"Volatility of provisions, either in hypothetical stress
tests or in real stress, could be significant. You are bringing
forward the bad news."
IFRS 9, which is governed by the International Accounting
Standards Board, will require banks to model credit loss risk
based on expected rather than incurred losses.
Lenders will effectively have to mark assets such as
consumer loans to market from day one, and disclose their values
in quarterly reporting.
Initially that will mean setting aside provisions for any
losses expected in the next 12 months, but this will rise to an
estimation of lifetime expected losses if there is a
"significant increase in credit risk" on the asset.
LACK OF INFORMATION
Volatility in the book value of loans under IFRS 9 could
feed into sharp movements in banks' debt and share prices when
changes in expected losses are revealed.
"People will need to learn not to freak out if banks move
into negative equity on loans," said Docherty, "as they are
effectively moving potential future profits off the balance
sheet."
Investors are impatient for banks to communicate how the
rules could impact their balance sheets, but banks have in turn
argued they are short on information from regulators.
Sondra Tarshis, head of accounting developments at HSBC,
said on the panel that IFRS 9 was an "enormous task" and banks
themselves were short on information.
"Everyone is aware of the desire to get more information out
there," she said, "but we have to do it in a way that is
reliable as any disclosures are part of audited financial
statements.
"We need regulators to stop telling us how to do the
standard and tell us what the capital impact will be."
PLANNING BEHIND
A global survey of banks by consultants Deloitte in May
concluded that 60% "either did not or could not" quantify the
impact of the new rules.
Andrew Spooner, lead IFRS partner at Deloitte, who was also
on the panel, said that some larger banks could start publishing
numbers in quarterly results during 2017.
But Deloitte's survey, which questioned 91 lenders including
16 global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), also suggested
some 40% of them were not planning to disclose quantitative
information before the implementation date on January 1, 2018.
CAPITAL INCONSISTENCY
One European bank investor at the conference told IFR he
wanted more guidance from regulators on whether IFRS 9 would
impact banks' regulatory capital requirements under Basel III.
He wanted to know, for example, if extra provisioning would
be reflected in a bank's Supervisory Review and Evaluation
Process (SREP) requirement - a minimum capital level the
European Central Bank assigns each European bank based on
periodic reviews of factors like profitability and liquidity.
"Say you're a European bank and you're working to a 12% SREP
requirement," said the investor.
"You identify a risk to a certain asset class or economy and
you raise provisions by 100bp. Is your SREP requirement now 11%?
Because that is not a loss, that is an extra layer of capital
you've put aside."
AT LOGGERHEADS
The aim of the move to more proactive accounting is to
prevent banks taking years to book bad loans, as has been the
case in Europe following the financial crisis.
But many on the sidelines at the conference pointed out the
apparent inconsistency between IFRS 9 and what banks have dubbed
'Basel IV' - revisions to the final Basel III framework that aim
to take judgments on the riskiness of certain assets out of
banks' hands.
As it stands, IFRS 9's expected losses will be based on
banks' own models, which one senior FIG banker at the conference
told IFR put the new rules "completely at loggerheads" with the
attempt to standardise risk modeling under Basel IV.
As one example the banker pointed to Swiss mortgages, which
typically have three-year terms and are regularly refinanced,
meaning banks could take that three-year period as their
'lifetime' exposure.
"There is huge scope for arbitrage," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Helene Durand, Robert
Smith.)